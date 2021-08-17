Maserati MC20 Dazzles on Pebble Beach Concept Lawn as Monterey Car Week Returns for 2021

The Pebble Beach Concept Lawn is considered one of the highlights of Monterey Car Week in California, and the MC20 was there to impress with eyes watching from all over the globe as the event returned for 2021. The Concept Lawn showcases forward thinking design and innovation, which was more than evident in the striking aerodynamics of the MC20. Boasting a top speed of more than 202 miles per hour, the MC20 is the first Maserati with a carbon fiber monocoque and, weighing 3306 pounds (kerb weight), the super sports car also features the powerful new Maserati Nettuno engine. The Nettuno engine is a V6 that incorporates F1-derived technology to create an exceptional power-to-weight ratio and allowing for 0-60 mile-per-hour runs of less than 2.9 seconds.

The new Maserati MC20 is a car with racing DNA and a worthy successor to the legendary MC12. In fact, the MC in the name stands for "Maserati Corse," the Italian word for "racing." The 621 horsepower Nettuno engine ensures the racing heritage of Maserati is felt by the driver, and it is also a return to Maserati producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Built in Italy, the Maserati MC20 is 100% Made in Modena.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognizable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of the utmost excellence. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version and are the Trident Brand's first electrified cars. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol and 4 cylinder hybrid powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, is the supreme expression of the Trident Brand's high-performing DNA. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. MC20 is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

For further information:

MASERATI

For further information on current products visit: www.maseratiusa.com OR Canada https://www.maserati.ca/ca/en

SOURCE Maserati

Related Links

http://www.maserati.com

