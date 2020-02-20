Maserati MC20: the name of the new super sports car of the Trident Brand is announced

The first racing car to wear the Trident logo was the Tipo 26, where the number indicated the year of manufacture, and in the same way, the MC20 will be the first car born in the new Era of the Modena firm.

The super sports car is the natural evolution of the highly successful MC12, the car that in 2004 marked Maserati's return to racing after 37 years. The MC12 won 22 races (including 3 victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 Championship titles across Constructors' Championship, Drivers' Championship and Teams' Championships in the FIA GT from 2004 to 2010.

Maserati will return to the world of racing with the new MC20.

The model will be built at the Modena Plant where modernization work is already in progress on the production line, which will also accommodate its advanced electric powertrain. At the same time, to further complete the production areas at the Viale Ciro Menotti Plant, work has already started on a paint shop, a completely new feature for the facility, which will be equipped with advanced innovative low environmental-impact technologies.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV. A complete range, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information on Maserati visit our web site: https://www.maseratiusa.com/

SOURCE Maserati

Related Links

http://www.maserati.com

