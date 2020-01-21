Maserati North America Introduces 2020 Model Year Limited "Edizione Ribelle" Series

"The name 'Ribelle' means rebel in Italian and pays homage to the rebel nature of Maserati as the choice for consumers who want to stand out from the crowd and not blend into the sea of sameness," according to Al Gardner, CEO of Maserati North America. "These distinctive vehicles showcase the high level of Italian design and craftsmanship that Maserati is known for."

The sporty black exterior will feature Nero Ribelle Mica Paint and include the Nerissimo Package. The Nerissimo Package is comprised of Black Chrome finishing on the following: grille upper bezel trim, rear trunk accent, side air vents, Maserati badges on the c-pillars and the Maserati logo, model, engine and vehicle name on the rear of vehicle, to create a truly unique statement which embodies the excitement of urban night and enhances the aesthetic sportiness. Also enrobed in black are the window surrounds, exhaust tips, vertical grille bars and the 20-inch Dark Wheels with contrasting red brake calipers.

The sumptuous interior boasts premium leather Sport Seats in contrasting two-tone leather of Nero and Rosso (Black and Red) with contrasting stitching, that are only available for this limited edition. Alcantara headliner, trident stitched headrests, and carbon fiber trim enhances the interior in the center console, as well as the door and dashboard inserts, while Harman Kardon Audio Systems ensure premium sound. For added comfort the vehicles include: heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats plus heated rear seats. This series of vehicles will have a dedicated interior badge on the carbon fiber center console that signifies the number of vehicles in the series. For example: one of 100 for the Ghibli S Q4 and Levante S and one of 25 for the Quattroporte S Q4 in this series.

Maserati GranSport added features for 2020 model year include standard soft close doors and heated steering wheels plus the driver assistance package standard, with forward collision warning plus, active blind spot assist and surround view camera among other ADAS features.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognizable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV, and the GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible sports cars. A range complete as never before, with V6 and V8 engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information visit www.maseratiusa.com

