Maserati North America Partners with Team MXS to Elevate Tier 3 Dealer Websites, Exclusive OEM Program to Aligning Local Dealerships with Global Brand Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maserati North America officially welcomed Team MXS into their exclusive OEM Program to revolutionize Tier 3 dealership websites and digital services. This partnership is the cornerstone of Maserati's commitment to delivering a seamless, high-performance online experience for customers that reflects its world-renowned craftsmanship and innovation.

Maserati's Newest Website & Digital Partner Team MXS & Maserati Program Partnership Announcement

With a proven track record of building luxury-focused, high-speed websites and impactful conversion strategies, Team MXS will allow Maserati dealerships to align more closely with Tier 1 brand and marketing efforts, ensuring consistency across all digital touchpoints.

A Seamless Blend of Speed, Luxury, and Innovation

Maserati's decision to collaborate with Team MXS stems from the agency's unique ability to balance cutting-edge technology with luxury aesthetics. Particularly highlighting the Dealer Masters platform—Team MXS's proprietary website solution— which emphasizes:

Industry Leading Site Load Times: Just as Maserati vehicles are built for speed, Team MXS's Dealer Masters sites prioritize performance, minimizing friction and maximizing engagement.

Just as Maserati vehicles are built for speed, Team MXS's Dealer Masters sites prioritize performance, minimizing friction and maximizing engagement. Luxury Design Aesthetics: Websites designed by Team MXS clearly exude elegance and sophistication, mirroring Maserati's brand DNA and offering an elevated digital showroom experience their buyers expect.

Websites designed by Team MXS clearly exude elegance and sophistication, mirroring Maserati's brand DNA and offering an elevated digital showroom experience their buyers expect. Advanced Customization: Dealers can showcase Maserati's exquisitely detailed vehicles in depth with tailored features like interactive model comparison tools, in line SRP offerings, expanded Tier 1 aligned model pages, and rich media content.

Bridging the Gap Between Tier 1 and Tier 3

This partnership aims to close the gap between Maserati's global brand messaging and local dealership experiences. With Team MXS, Maserati dealers will benefit from:

Brand Consistency: Websites that reflect Maserati's global campaigns and luxury positioning, ensuring cohesive storytelling from Tier 1 to Tier 3.

Websites that reflect Maserati's global campaigns and luxury positioning, ensuring cohesive storytelling from Tier 1 to Tier 3. Enhanced Customer Journeys: A seamless, intuitive app-like online experience that mirrors the premium in-store service, keeping customers engaged and inspired.

A seamless, intuitive app-like online experience that mirrors the premium in-store service, keeping customers engaged and inspired. Optimized Local SEO: Strategic enhancements to boost visibility in local searches, driving traffic to dealerships while reinforcing Maserati's prestige.

Strategic enhancements to boost visibility in local searches, driving traffic to dealerships while reinforcing Maserati's prestige. Elevated SEM Performance: Team MXS's website platform's speed and precision amplify their SEM campaign strategies, turning clicks into leads while lowering costs and maximizing the impact of all digital advertising.

Supporting Maserati's Vision for the Future

As Maserati continues its journey toward electrification and innovation with new models as part of the fully electric Folgore series product range, Team MXS will ensure that dealership websites are equipped to showcase these advancements effectively.

The first-ever Tier 3 integration of an EV route planning tool will allow Maserati customers to assess convenience features that dispel range anxiety concerns and make it easier to decide if an electric vehicle model is the right choice directly from the local dealer site. This innovative step will help shoppers confidently explore Maserati's current and future electrified models.

"Maserati is a brand synonymous with luxury, performance, and innovation," said Marc Dib, CEO of Team MXS. "We're honored to join their OEM Program and bring our expertise in digital excellence to their dealer network. Our goal is to help every Maserati dealer deliver an online experience that matches the thrill and elegance of driving a Maserati."

About Maserati

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the "everyday exceptional" SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. Today the full-electric range includes also the Grecale Folgore, Maserati's first full-electric SUV, and the latest addition, GranCabrio Folgore. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2028.

About Team MXS

Team MXS is a cutting-edge digital agency specializing in delivering the fastest websites in automotive backed by 15 years of fulfillment for tier 1, 2 and 3 experience in SEO, SEM, and digital advertising for dealerships. Through their combined offerings, Team MXS helps automotive dealerships create innovative, engaging, responsive experiences that drive conversions and elevate brand presence from search to sale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Rindone, Head of PR & Communications, Maserati North America

[email protected]

Kelli Verdi, Director of Marketing & Brand Sales, Team MXS

813-525-0198

[email protected]

www.teammxs.com

SOURCE Team MXS