Maserati Partners With Forbes Brazil For The Brazilian-American Chamber Of Commerce's "Person Of The Year Award 2018" After Party

Federal Judge Sergio Fernando Moro of Brazil and former NYC Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg were selected as the recipients of the 2018 Person of the Year Award. Judge Moro is a prolific judiciary who has been recognized by Fortune's 2016 List of World's Greatest Leaders, as well as Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the same year. Judge Moro's achievements in his career discerning the law have been recognized by the chamber as ensuring higher ethical and moral standards in business governance throughout Brazil.

Mayor Bloomberg has built a global business empire, launching Bloomberg LP in 1981, which currently employs over 19,000 employees in over 176 locations around the globe. Mayor Bloomberg has been selected for this award because of his company's philanthropic achievements that have directly benefited Brazilian society, namely his initiatives towards urban environmental sustainability and public health outreach.

The Forbes Brazil After Party was hosted at The Pool, inside of the notable Seagram Building, where guests enjoyed a black-tie reception to toast this year's honorees.

