Maserati Showcases Exclusive Limited Editions at Monterey Car Week

50 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso sedans in a custom Blu Sofisticato metallic exterior paint with a lavish Dark Brown PELLETESSUTA™ interior. This exclusive Quattroporte features blue brake calipers, sport seats and a dedicated Zegna Edition interior badge. The extremely elegant configuration underscores the exclusive, luxurious character of this Italian flagship, whose origins date back to Series I designed in 1963 to be the fastest sedan in the world. This will be the only time that this configuration will be made available for purchase.

50 Levante S GranSport SUVs will be available with an exclusive Bronzo tri-coat exterior and stunning Black PELLETESSUTA™ interior and exclusive Radica wood trim. The limited edition Levante features black brake calipers and 21" polished Helios rims. An especially sophisticated combination for this Levante, the first SUV in the more than one-hundred year history of Maserati. This configuration will only be made available for a limited time.

These exclusive vehicles will be available for sale on a first come, first served basis. Contact your local dealer to reserve one. Vehicles will be delivered to the first consumers in Spring 2020.

NEW PELLETESSUTA™ INTERIOR BY ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

The soft, luxurious, lightweight PELLETESSUTA™ material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors. The result of research using thin strips of nappa leather in place of fabric yarns which are woven together and interlaced replicating the traditional method of weaving cloth to obtain a real 'fabric' from leather. This method is an example of combining new avant-garde technologies with century-old traditions to create innovation. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated exclusive interior to the market.

MASERATI ACTIVITIES AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK AUGUST 14 to 18

The Quail Meadows will be home to Destinazione Maserati: A Grand Day Out, on August 14, 15, 17. Consumers and media will have the opportunity to test drive the entire 2019 Maserati portfolio. In addition, Dr. Adolfo Orsi Jr., historian of the Make, will present a photo history of Maserati on August 15, plus Maserati will share the details of the newest PELLETESSUTA™ interiors on August 15 and 17.

On Friday, August 16 at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, Maserati will showcase the Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso Sedan and Levante S GranSport SUV customized with Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ woven leather interior.

On Sunday, August 18 the location will shift to the Pebble Beach Lodge, for the Concours D'Elegance where the Bronzo exterior Levante S GranSport SUV customized with black Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ woven leather interior will be displayed on the Concept Lawn.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with individual personalities which are instantly recognizable. Their style, technology and innately exclusive character, delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and remain an automotive industry benchmark. The brand's current line-up comprises the flagship Quattroporte sedan, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante - Maserati's first SUV - and the legendary GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports car. The complete range features, rear or all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information visit www.maseratiusa.com

