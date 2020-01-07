Maserati to Participate in 2020 Washington Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati will be displaying new vehicles at the 2020 Washington Auto Show, one of just a select few auto shows that the manufacturer will take part in 2020.

The 2020 Washington Auto Show, which will be open to the public from January 24 through February 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C., will mark the brand's first appearance at the show in years, and is one of a select handful of major auto shows where Maserati plans to display new vehicles in 2020.

"Maserati is one of the most in-demand auto brands in the world, and we are excited to announce their participation in our 2020 Auto Show," said Washington Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "The 2020 Auto Show will feature a dazzling array of luxury cars and trucks, and adding Maserati to our show floor will greatly enhance an already strong lineup of new vehicles for our show attendees to enjoy."

The 2020 Washington Auto Show, known as the Public Policy Show on the industry circuit, will feature more than 600 new vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com. To register for media credentials to the show and the pre-show MobilityTalks International policy conference, please click here.

About The Washington Auto Show

The 2020 Washington Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, January 24 and runs through February 2, 2020. The show, known as the Public Policy Show on the global circuit, is held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where more than 30 automakers will display over 600 vehicles.

