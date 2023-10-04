Mash & Mallow Launches Delicious S'mores Whiskey Inspired By The Great American Outdoors

New Craft Whiskey Brand Debuts Premium Whiskey With Flavors Of Rich Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow and Graham Cracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mash & Mallow, a new craft whiskey brand, today announced its debut whiskey with flavors of rich chocolate, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker for an authentic s'mores-influenced experience. Inspired by the great outdoors and reminiscent of long nights beside the fire, the premium whiskey presents a smooth, smoky finish perfect for crisp fall nights ahead.  

Founded by Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, in partnership with Pernod Ricard, Mash & Mallow is yet another demonstration of Zamanian's commitment to pushing the boundaries of whiskey making.

Mash & Mallow exudes a smoky aroma with a subtle melding of flavors such as graham cracker, chocolate, roasted marshmallow and sweet confectionary sugar. On the palate, consumers can expect a liquid that retains a strong whiskey character and a wood-oak finish that is sweet with a subtle smokiness. Roasted and toasted to perfection, the whiskey's mash bill features 97% corn whiskey and 3% rye whiskey, alongside added flavors.

"Today's whiskey drinkers continue to embrace non-traditional and classic culinary recipes in spirits. Mash & Mallow is a bold, simple and irreverent whiskey with the nostalgic smack of s'mores toasted by the fire," said Zamanian. "I wanted to create a smooth whiskey that is so good you'll take it with you anytime adventure calls – from your local bar to an adventure in the great outdoors. I am excited to finally share Mash & Mallow and hope to continue inspiring a new generation of thrill-seekers through unexplored flavors."

This is the second launch in a series of collaborations between Zamanian and Pernod Ricard. In August, Mary Dowling Whiskey Company announced the debut of its premiere whiskey lineup, featuring two distinctive expressions: Tequila Barrel and Double Oak Barrel.

The brand's commercial support in the U.S. is led by Castle Brands. Mash & Mallow is available for purchase at select retailers in CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, SC, TX, WA and WI. The 750ml bottle has a suggested retail price of $32.99 and is 35% ABV (70 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Mash & Mallow, visit www.mashandmallow.com or on social media @mashandmallowwhiskey.

About Mash & Mallow
Launched in 2023, Mash & Mallow is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. To learn more about Mash & Mallow, visit www.mashandmallow.com. The brand's commercial support is led by Castle Brands, a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands. For additional information concerning Castle Brands, visit www.castlebrandsinc.com.

About Castle Brands
Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Dark 'n Stormy® RTD, as well as Ramazzotti® Italian liquors & Method and Madness Irish whiskies. The company was acquired in 2019 by Austin Nichols & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A. Additional information concerning Castle Brands is available on the Company's website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to € 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

SOURCE Mash & Mallow

