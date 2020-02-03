MASH Gallery, in Partnership with W Hotel Hollywood, Presents À GOGO for Frieze LA 2020

MASH Gallery is pleased to present À GOGO, in partnership with W Hotel Hollywood for Frieze LA 2020. This TWO PART event is a major undertaking and a first for MASH Gallery. Launching with a massive pop-up exhibition lasting only one night at the LOFT of the W Hotel in Hollywood giving guests a preview to the official exhibition's opening night taking place two days later at MASH Gallery in DTLA.

À GOGO is a disco deluge of contemporary art. Every facet of this exhibition is taken to the extremes. Through a multifaceted, culturally diverse and technologically advanced exhibition, MASH Gallery will highlight a selection of both LA-based and international artists. In celebration of a variety of artistic intentions and styles, a pluralistic approach in sync with the theme À GOGO comes to fruition, producing overwhelming galore...as much as you like, until your heart's content. À GOGO emphasizes both the processes of making art and the final product that explodes into visual ecstasy.

Featured Artists:

DOMINGO ZAPATA | FRANK HYDER | ERIK MARK SANDBERG | LISA SCHULTE |

ALEX COUWENBERG | HALEH MASHIAN | TERRY HOFF | MIDABI | ALINA KARO |

JOHN MONN | DAVID DEWEERDT | MAGGI HODGE | ROBERT STANDISH | JILL KNOX |

ALEXANDER VARVARIDZE | LOVED ONES | JON PANNIER | CARLOS ULLOA |

VICTOR ATKINS | VAKSEEN | ALEXIS ARNOLD | ZARA FEENEY | NARINE ARAKELIAN

Famed pop artist Domingo Zapata named "Most Influential Artist of the Year " 2019 in NYC, to showcase brand new work with MASH Gallery. Zapata recently completed a 15-story mural in Times Square and has a close relationship with Pope Francis of which has many curious as to what he has planned next.

https://www.downtownmagazinenyc.com/domingo-zapata-artist-humanitarian/

Haleh Mashian, a prolific painter and owner of MASH Gallery will transform the W Hotel Hollywood for Frieze LA 2020. Mashian has been climbing the curatorial ladder with increasingly exciting and innovative exhibitions, this one to include a rose garden installation comprised of some of Mashian's newest floral paintings.

http://voyagela.com/interview/conversations-inspiring-haleh-mashian/

