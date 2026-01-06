Mash Gang Launches Wet January Celebration to Encourage People to Socialize More in the Dark January Days

Non-Alcoholic Brewer to Gift Free Beer to People who Commit to the Cause

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mash Gang , the UK Born and U.S. beloved non-alcoholic beer is launching a campaign, New Beers Resolution, to encourage people to find new ways to combat loneliness this January. Having begun as a homebrewing experiment during the pandemic, Mash Gang was established as an antidote to lockdown loneliness and has since established a global supportive community while redefining the non-alcohol craft beer experience.

"Every year, people enter January with a sense of doom, and with a real, often self-inflicted pressure, to give up all the pleasures in life. It is time people were encouraged to start a resolution that brings genuine joy to an otherwise bleak month," commented Jordan Childs, co-founder and chief product officer at Mash Gang. "We want to fuel moments of social connection, and in doing so promote mental health and wellbeing."

As part of its playful New Beers Resolution campaign, the brand is asking people to ditch dry January and have a wet one instead by 'drinking more beer' this year, and to help, it's offering 100 lucky people free beer if they sign up.

A recent study sponsored by Mash Gang, and conducted by Opinion Matters, found that January is one of the loneliest months of the year, with 60% of people claiming it to be the 'toughest' month. It's a time when well-meaning resolutions tend to unravel fast, with new data also revealing 59% of people find New Year's resolutions unrealistic or too demanding.

When it comes to drinking habits specifically, the pressure ramps up even further. While 39% of people want to cut down on alcohol (rising to 61% among 25–34 year olds), 26% say a lack of motivation stops them sticking to drink-related resolutions. Social moments remain the biggest hurdle, with 25% finding a night out with friends the hardest situation to go alcohol-free.

At the same time, according to Gallup, the percentage of U.S. adults who report currently having depression has exceeded 18% and stands at an estimated 47.8 million Americans.

"Between the post-holiday blues, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and increased online isolation, January presents a mental hurdle for many," continued Childs. "It is not a time to create more obstacles to gathering. Through our New Beers Resolution, we hope to encourage socialization and experimentation in a healthy way."

To bring the New Beers Resolution to life, Mash Gang is encouraging people to grab two free six packs of Mash Gang by heading to the sign-up page HERE and to share their resolutions with the Mash Gag community on Instagram and Tik Tok. To keep the momentum going, Mash Gang will launch in-store activations in HEB and Whole Foods with promotions, instore samplings, education evenings, and 'Meet the Producer' events. The Mash Gang community should stay tuned on all social media platforms for news on events and giveaways throughout Wet January.

Mash Gang began as a home-brewing experiment during the pandemic and has grown into one of the most respected non-alcoholic brewers in the world. Mash Gang is part of DioniLife's non-alcoholic platform and a key player in revolutionizing the adult beverage industry.

Mash Gang brings its non-alcoholic beers to consumers at Total Wine & More, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market and many more retailers across the U.S.

