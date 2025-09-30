Mashalot AI Launches to Fix the "Full-Time Job of Finding a Job"

The invite-only platform acts as a personal AI Job Agent, automating searches, custom resumes and cover letters for tailored applications that scale to 500 jobs in under 5 minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashalot AI, the invite-only job search agent, is built to eliminate application fatigue and level the playing field for U.S. job seekers. By pulling the newest listings from LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter, and Indeed, and generating a custom resume and cover letter for every role, the platform can apply to 500 jobs in just 5 minutes. This helps candidates land interviews faster than ever.

The Problem: A Broken Job Search Process

For today's job seekers, finding work has become a job in itself. Candidates are forced to bounce between multiple job boards, copy and paste generic resumes, and submit endless applications that rarely result in a response. The average applicant spends hours tailoring materials, yet still struggles to stand out in a sea of hundreds — leading to frustration, burnout, and missed opportunities. Students and early-career professionals, in particular, face an uneven playing field when competing with seasoned applicants who have more polished materials and professional networks.

The Solution: Mashalot AI's Personal Job Agent

Mashalot AI pulls in the newest listings from LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter, and Indeed, then creates a personalized resume and cover letter for every role. The platform applies for 500 jobs in just 5 minutes, dramatically increasing visibility with hiring managers. From there, the AI Agent responds to inquiries and books interviews directly onto a user's Google Calendar, helping job seekers land interviews faster than ever.

Early Success Stories

"Watching my son land his first job interview within 30 minutes of applying was incredible," said Ross Meisner, Fridley School Board Member, who used Mashalot AI to help his college-aged son in his job search. "The platform not only created a custom resume and cover letter for him but also secured an interview request that same afternoon. It's clear Mashalot AI is changing the way young people break into the job market."

"As a founder, my purpose has always been to serve others, and helping people get back to work faster is at the heart of our company," said John Marino, CEO and Co-Founder of Mashalot AI. "We built this platform to take the stress out of job searching and to give every candidate, student, professional, or person in transition a real chance to be seen and hired."

Expanding the Mission

Beyond individual job seekers, Mashalot AI is committed to working with counties and state agencies to accelerate back-to-work initiatives for their communities. The company also partners with high schools and universities seeking cutting-edge AI tools to help students secure their first part-time jobs, internships, and career opportunities. By bridging the gap between education, workforce development, and employers, Mashalot AI is helping to shape a faster, smarter, and more inclusive future of work.

About Mashalot AI

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mashalot AI is redefining the job search with an AI-driven platform that creates custom resumes and cover letters, applies to hundreds of roles in minutes, and books interviews automatically. The company was co-founded by John Marino, a 25+ year entrepreneur in publishing, marketing, electric car rental, and AI consulting, and Himanshu Laiker, a MedTech leader, University of Minnesota Executive in Residence, and 2024 MN Cup Mentor of the Year, a program of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Together, they are on a mission to help job seekers, schools, and workforce agencies get people hired faster.

