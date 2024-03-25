Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center Reopens With New Renovations and Exciting Event Lineup

Explore Native American Heritage at the World's Largest Native American Museum with Educational Events & Exhibitions for Visitors of All Ages

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pequot Museum & Research Center is thrilled to announce its reopening for the season, showcasing an array of renovations and an exciting lineup of educational programs, workshops and events for families and friends of all ages.

This year, visitors can expect a fresh new look, featuring newly resurfaced flooring throughout the gathering space and exhibits, renovations at the children's library and the restoration of the Tribal seal, along with various housekeeping improvements, including elevator and kitchen repairs. The observation tower roof has also undergone renovation, further elevating the visitor experience.

From April to September, the Pequot Museum is set to host numerous interactive experiences and activities for guests of all ages. These events include:

Kids Week at the Pequot Museum – April 10-12 : To kick off the season, The Pequot Museum welcomes friends and families for a week of fun and educational activities including native crafts, traditional games and more.

To kick off the season, The Pequot Museum welcomes friends and families for a week of fun and educational activities including native crafts, traditional games and more. Special Edition Witness to Genocide – May 25 : Celebrate the survival of the Pequot people 386 years after their attempted genocide with a viewing of the film "The Witness," followed by a Q&A session with Pequot Museum Executive Director, Joshua Carter and a panel of Pequots. The session will take a detailed look at the 1637 massacre of the Pequot village in Mystic and the attempted genocide of the Pequot people.

Celebrate the survival of the Pequot people 386 years after their attempted genocide with a viewing of the film "The Witness," followed by a Q&A session with Pequot Museum Executive Director, and a panel of Pequots. The session will take a detailed look at the 1637 massacre of the Pequot village in Mystic and the attempted genocide of the Pequot people. Strawberry Moon Farmer's Market – June 15 : Join the Pequot Museum for its first annual Strawberry Moon Farmer's Market, a sweet treat to kick-off the summer. The event is set to unify and showcase indigenous and non-indigenous farmers, crafters and culture for a family-friendly day full of activities.

Join the Pequot Museum for its first annual Strawberry Moon Farmer's Market, a sweet treat to kick-off the summer. The event is set to unify and showcase indigenous and non-indigenous farmers, crafters and culture for a family-friendly day full of activities. Education Powwow - July 13 : Gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the powwow experience and how it helps sustain a sense of community for America's first people at the Education Powwow; a narrated exhibition showcasing Native American dancers and the significance of this cultural gathering for indigenous people.

Gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the powwow experience and how it helps sustain a sense of community for America's first people at the Education Powwow; a narrated exhibition showcasing Native American dancers and the significance of this cultural gathering for indigenous people. Three Sister's Community Fundraiser - August 17 : Come and support the 2024 Three Sister's Community Fundraiser. Enjoy an event of food, music, community, and education with insights from an indigenous perspective related to current and future science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) needs of our region.

Come and support the 2024 Three Sister's Community Fundraiser. Enjoy an event of food, music, community, and education with insights from an indigenous perspective related to current and future science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) needs of our region. Harvest Moon Farmer's Market - September 21 : Celebrate Harvest Moon at the Pequot Museum's first annual Harvest Moon Farmer's Market. Experience how indigenous and non-indigenous farmers prepare for the time of the year to harvest the last round of crops to prepare for the winter and enjoy a day full of activities.

Celebrate Harvest Moon at the Pequot Museum's first annual Harvest Moon Farmer's Market. Experience how indigenous and non-indigenous farmers prepare for the time of the year to harvest the last round of crops to prepare for the winter and enjoy a day full of activities. Culture Intelligence Workshop - October 12 : Enhance your ability to navigate diverse cultures through coaching, training, and experiential learning. Gain cross-cultural competence and self-awareness and improve team effectiveness.

Enhance your ability to navigate diverse cultures through coaching, training, and experiential learning. Gain cross-cultural competence and self-awareness and improve team effectiveness. Honoring the Veterans Powwow - November 9 : Join the Pequot Museum in honoring Native and non-Native American veterans who have served together for over 200 years. Experience breathtaking performances and traditional music in our stunning Gathering Space.

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00am – 5:00pm, with the last admission option at 4:00pm. The Museum's Gift Shop is also open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00am – 5:00pm; admission is not required to visit the store.

Admission rates for members and children (5 and under) are free, Adults $25, Seniors (65+) and College Students (with ID) $20, and Youth (6 to 17) $16.

For more information on The Mashantucket Pequot Museum and full details on upcoming events, please visit www.pequotmuseum.org.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center is a 308,000 square foot non-profit educational institution; owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. This represents the Tribe's history and culture as well as the natural history of Southeastern Connecticut and the richness and diversity of indigenous cultures and societies throughout North America. Spectacular exhibits and galleries span 98,000 square feet showcasing tribal cultures, science, the arts, and the abundance of local natural resources from the Ice Age to present day. Open throughout the spring, summer and fall, the museum offers a variety of educational programs and exciting events for all ages. The facility consists of permanent exhibits, the Mashantucket Gallery, classrooms, a 320-seat auditorium and museum shop. The research center houses collections, libraries, archives, and archaeology and conservation laboratories. For more information about the world's largest Native American museum, please visit our website.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequot people reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, as well as Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, located at the iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico. The Tribe also founded Command Holdings, LLC., a federally chartered Section 17 holding company offering expertise in government, healthcare, facilities management, and technology. Other enterprises owned by the Tribe include a world-class golf course, the luxurious Spa at Norwich Inn, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4.5 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

[email protected]

5W Public Relations

SOURCE The Pequot Museum & Research Center