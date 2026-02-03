MASHNET Announces Founding of MASLD Diagnostic Coalition

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MASHNET, a liver Network of Excellence powered by Petauri Kinect, announced today the formation of the MASLD Diagnostic Coalition, a multistakeholder collaboration united by a shared goal to advance access and awareness of non-invasive diagnostics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

Founding members of the Coalition include Echosens, E-Scopics, Labcorp, Perspectum, Siemens Healthineers, and Sonic Incytes. Dr. Meena Bansal, System Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases and Director of the MASH/NASH Center of Excellence at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System will serve as the Scientific Advisor to the Coalition.

"With new FDA-approved therapies finally available, our focus must turn to identifying patients and ensuring that every clinician, regardless of resources, has access to the right diagnostic tools... Advancing non-invasive testing isn't just about technology. It's about empowering both providers and patients to act earlier, personalize care, and ultimately improve outcomes for the millions at risk." – Dr. Meena Bansal.

The formation of the MASLD Diagnostic Coalition represents a significant step forward in the MASLD/MASH care delivery landscape. Coalition members are focused on:

Reaffirming why access to non-invasive diagnostics is critical now more than ever.

Advancing public awareness and education of MASLD and the role of non-invasive diagnostics in early detection and care.

Engaging in a peer-based dialogue around opportunities to advance diagnostic access.

MASLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease, impacting 38% of the global adult population. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the more severe form of the disease, is expected to rise in prevalence by 20-35% by 2030. Despite this, MASLD and MASH are severely underdiagnosed. With various guidelines associations recommending the use of non-invasive diagnostics to detect liver fibrosis in patients with MASLD/MASH, early detection and management are critical to prevent disease progression to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cardiovascular disease or death.

The MASLD Diagnostic Coalition continues to build a diverse network of stakeholders dedicated to transforming liver disease detection and management through collaboration, education, and advocacy. Collaborators aligned to this vision and interested in joining the Coalition can learn more at www.mashnetliver.org.

This work is supported by Novo Nordisk, Inc.

