MASHstudios Expands READYMADE Office Line with Durable, Modern Sit/Stand Desk & Wall System Solutions

Today's workforce expects flexible work environments, where surfaces can cater to their changing needs and comfort levels. With that in mind, the COCO sit/stand desk converts to someone's preferred height in just ten seconds via lifting columns that they can control with an inlayed button. COCO is outfitted with a steel frame and Baltic birch plywood core, with tackable cork panels for tagging materials, comprised only of honest materials like all MASHstudios products – shirking plastic and composites so often found in many of today's furniture solutions. These materials not only exhibit MASH's commitment to quality, but create the foundation for functional, lasting products.

In addition, the COCO desk has six total electrical outlets with a custom coiled cord to prevent dangling wires, and has a surface-embedded Qi wireless station – maximizing employees' mobility and efficiency. COCO comes in 48" and 60" lengths for configurations of anywhere from two to 10 people.

Whether employees need to collaborate, or bury their heads in a project – the KINNEY wall system offers an easy, versatile option for defining space without sacrificing style. Made with a plywood frame wrapped in a variety of felt fabric options, the upholstered structure exhibits soft corners but sturdy angles for spatial dividing. KINNEY's built-in acoustic panels and dual-sided wool felt absorb sound, while offering tacking ability for easy multitasking, giving workers the privacy they need while aiding in overall sound buffering. KINNEY has a contoured shape, comprised of a bullnosed edge and heavy rounded corners, and comes in "L," "Wall," and "Serpentine" configurations to fit any workplace. As a free-standing structure, individuals can easily move the system to create dynamic nooks and spaces.

"At MASH, we want to help companies create a brand language through the look and feel of their workspaces – the materials they use and the unique design that helps convey their personality," said Bernard Brucha, Founder and Principal of MASHstudios. "We think this should be available to brands of all sizes, and our READYMADE line means we can deliver high-quality, flexible and custom style to accommodate any budget."

The READYMADE Collection's curated, evolving portfolio is comprised of workstation designs in a variety of bench, desk and table configurations. It joins MASHstudios' broad suite of commercial and residential furniture solutions, offering a custom feel at a smaller scale and cost. A truly creative design studio, MASHstudios has pushed the boundaries by engineering and designing custom furniture solutions and office spaces for flagship brands such as Google, Facebook, Tinder, HBO and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.mashstudios.com.

All KINNEY options are currently available to order with six week expected delivery, and COCO desks will begin shipping in July 2018. For pricing information, please contact MASHstudios. These and other READYMADE office solutions are made to order from a range of modern finishes, manufactured in the U.S. and ship worldwide.

MASHstudios will be on-site in New York at ICFF 2018 from May 20-23 at booth #745 where COCO, KINNEY and other exciting products will be on display.

About MASHstudios

Founded in 2002 by Bernard Brucha, MASHstudios is a multi- disciplinary LA-based design firm that combines award-winning design and engineering experience with local manufacturing capabilities to challenge the status quo of modern design. MASHstudios' philosophy focuses on client-centered service, acute attention to detail, and consistent use of innovative forms and materials, all with the goal of creating timeless design.

Contact: Patrick Thornton

Patrick.thornton@mashstudios.com

248-703-0247

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mashstudios-expands-readymade-office-line-with-durable-modern-sitstand-desk--wall-system-solutions-300650769.html

SOURCE MASHstudios

Related Links

www.mashstudios.com

