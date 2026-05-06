Mashvisor Launches in the ChatGPT App Directory, Giving Users Live U.S. Rental Investment Data Inside Their AI Workflow

ChatGPT users can now query cap rates, Airbnb analytics, rental comps and cash flow projections across 2 million-plus properties without leaving their conversation

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashvisor is now available as an app in ChatGPT, bringing live U.S. real estate investment data into the AI platform used by more than 800 million people weekly. Anyone on a ChatGPT Pro, Plus, Business, Enterprise or Education plan can connect Mashvisor and query property analytics such as cap rates, Airbnb occupancy data, rental comps, market rankings, and cash flow projections directly inside a conversation, without switching tabs or tools.

Mashvisor MCP Flow Diagram 800M users now with Mashvisor data

Mashvisor joins a select group of data and productivity platforms alongside Expedia, Spotify, Canva and Dropbox to be featured in the ChatGPT app directory since its launch in December 2025. Where Zillow's ChatGPT integration brought consumer home search into the platform, Mashvisor's is aimed at a different user: the investor, agent, analyst or appraiser who needs investment-grade data such as returns, income performance, market trajectory, not just a listing with photos.

The integration means a user can ask ChatGPT "What are the top five markets for short-term rental cash flow under $400,000 right now?" and get a data-grounded answer drawn from Mashvisor's database of more than 2 million U.S. properties. Drop in an address and ask how its cap rate compares to the neighborhood. Run a side-by-side of Airbnb versus long-term rental returns for a specific market. All of it inside the same conversation, without leaving ChatGPT.

For professionals who already use ChatGPT as a research environment, that means investment analysis can happen in the same thread as everything else they're working on. A lender underwriting a rental property, an agent advising an investor client, a developer evaluating a new submarket — they can pull Mashvisor data at the exact moment they need it, framed however the conversation requires.

"The AI conversation window is increasingly where professionals do their research. It made no sense for Mashvisor's data to sit somewhere else. Now when someone is working through an investment decision inside ChatGPT, we're already part of that conversation."

— Mo Jebrini, CTO & Co-Founder, Mashvisor

The Mashvisor app in ChatGPT is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard originally created by Anthropic and now co-governed by the Agentic AI Foundation under the Linux Foundation, with OpenAI as a co-founding sponsor. The protocol has become a common integration layer across AI platforms, letting data providers connect their systems to tools like ChatGPT without rebuilding separate integrations for each one.

The ChatGPT connector complements Mashvisor's recently launched AI tools, including a standalone AI-powered real estate analyst currently in public beta that lets investors query Mashvisor's data through a dedicated conversational interface and as well as AI enhancements within the Mashvisor platform. Together, these products reflect Mashvisor's strategy of making real estate investment intelligence accessible wherever professionals are working: within Mashvisor's own platform, inside ChatGPT, or embedded in third-party applications.

To connect, ChatGPT users go to Settings → Apps & Connectors and search for Mashvisor. Data access is governed by a Mashvisor subscription; a free 7-day trial is available at mashvisor.com.

About Mashvisor

Mashvisor was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. The platform provides real estate investment analytics covering 95 percent of U.S. markets, with data on more than 2 million properties sourced from MLS, Airbnb, rental comps and public records. Products include the Mashvisor investment analytics dashboard, a real estate data API, and an app in the ChatGPT directory.

Press Contact

Sharif Elbadawi. • 310-503-9831 • [email protected] • mashvisor.com • mash-gpt.com

SOURCE Mashvisor Inc.