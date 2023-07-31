MASI ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Masimo Corporation for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Masimo Corporation ("Masimo") (NASDAQ: MASI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Masimo and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On July 17, 2023, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. Masimo advised that it anticipates revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate. Masimo attributed the lower-than-expected revenue to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals. On this news, Masimo's stock price fell sharply $29.43 per share, from $147.16 on July 17, 2023 to $117.73 on July 18, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Masimo, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/masimo-class-action-submission-form?prid=42733&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

