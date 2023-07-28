MASI FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Masimo Corporation in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/masimo-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=42679&from=4

Further details on the investigation: On July 17, 2023, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. Masimo advised that it anticipates revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate. Masimo attributed the lower-than-expected revenue to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals. On this news, Masimo's stock price fell sharply $29.43 per share, from $147.16 on July 17, 2023 to $117.73 on July 18, 2023.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law