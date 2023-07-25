MASI NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Masimo Corporation

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Masimo Corporation ("Masimo") (NASDAQ: MASI) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On July 17, 2023, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. Masimo advised that it anticipates revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate. Masimo attributed the lower-than-expected revenue to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals. On this news, Masimo's stock price fell sharply $29.43 per share, from $147.16 on July 17, 2023 to $117.73 on July 18, 2023.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of MASI investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/masimo-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42518&from=4.

