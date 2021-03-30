Mask Usage Culture in the US Compared to International Culture Reveals Distinct Differences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBeauty, the creator of the innovative and lab-certified AM99 face mask, is actively providing insight into mask usage in the United States in comparison to the rest of the world. With the United States having just surpassed over 500K COVID-19 deaths, and the coronavirus officially having contributed to nearly 5% of deaths worldwide, mask-wearing has emerged as a major topic of discussion, as it has been touted as the best personal protective equipment that individuals can use to prevent transmission.

Wearing masks in the United States has become a part of multiple political agendas, and conspiracy theories have emerged regarding mask usage as well. In comparison, countries such as Australia and New Zealand are no longer wearing masks due to the fact that they have been able to fight their spread through proper mask usage and currently have zero active cases.

"The nonsensical noise around mask-wearing in the United States has contributed to our lack of success in fighting this virus effectively," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty. "We need safe, effective, and consistent mask usage in this country if we want to attain the sense of normalcy that we had prior to the outbreak."

Under President Biden's new administration, there are more rules and regulations regarding mask-wearing. This is a crucial step in the right direction, as the United States has been notorious for not following the rules and mask guidelines in various regions of the country. According to Alyssa Pereira of SFGATE, countries such as Japan, Germany, and Argentina have their implementation of strict mask-wearing policies to thank for their ability to minimize case and death totals.

"To put it simply, we need better education on the matter, and then much better execution. If managed properly, we could be like the other countries from around the world. There will be a day in which this virus is eradicated from the United States, but the speed at which that happens is up to us," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty.

