Masking Tape Market to Rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034 amid Growing Urbanization and Infrastructure Projects Worldwide

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a promising future for the masking tape market, driven by the expanding construction industry and the booming e-commerce sector. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Masking Tape Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,651.7 million in 2024 and US$ 8,800.8 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

The growing urbanization and infrastructure development are increasing the adoption of masking tapes across the globe. For the construction of both commercial and residential buildings, masking tapes are crucial components for precision painting.

Apart from painting, these tapes help in several parts of the construction sector. These include electrical works, temporary covering over contamination, and labeling.

Manufacturers are adopting efficient adhesive coatings in their masking tapes to ensure complete consumer satisfaction. Manufacturers are leveraging sustainable practices in their manufacturing process, including raw material selection and energy consumption, to acquire a large consumer base.

The growth in the adoption of e-commerce is positively influencing the market for masking tapes. The rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions makes paper-based masking tapes a prominent choice for e-commerce. Manufacturers of masking tapes offer several options, such as customization and personalization, which further help e-commerce firms advertise their brands.

Key Takeaways from the Masking Tape Market

The global masking tape market is projected to reach US$ 8,800.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Japan's masking tape market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034.

masking tape market is expected to surge at a CAGR of by 2034. Based on backing material type, the plastic segment is projected to rise at 4.6% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. By end-use, the building and construction segment is set to surge at 4.7% CAGR by 2034.

"The rising urbanization across the globe is resulting in an expansion of the building and construction sectors. Ever-changing consumer preferences in architecture and painting are increasing the demand for more efficient and clean solutions. Consumers are preferring masking tapes in such scenarios because of its convenience and fix-ability," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Masking Tapes Market Research Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 5,651.7 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 8,800.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034 Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million, Volume in million Sq Mtr., and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Global Masking Tape Market Segmentation by Category • By Backing Material Type: o Foam o Glass Fiber o Foil § Aluminum Foil § Lead Foil o Paper § Crepe paper § Washi Paper § Kraft Paper § Flatback Paper o Plastic § Polymide (PI) § PVC/Vinyl § Polyethylene Terephthalate/Polyester § Fluoropolymer • By Product Type: o Single Sided o Double sided • By Adhesive Type: o Silicon-based Adhesive o Acrylic-based Adhesive o Rubber-based adhesive • By Application Type: o Painting o Planting o Abrasive Blasting o High Temperature Application o Thermal Spraying o General Use • By End-use: o Automotive o Building and Construction § Painting § Planting § Abrasive blasting § High Temperature Application § Thermal Spraying § General Use o Aerospace o General Industries § Electronics and Electrical § Medical § Metal Working § Shipping and Logistics § Printing o Others Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in this market include Intertape Polymer Group LLC, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE Group. Masking tape companies primarily focus on adhesive technologies, tear resistance, and eco-friendly formulations. Leading players are expected to focus on expanding their reach through mergers and acquisitions, allocating efforts toward new product releases simultaneously.

Profiled Leading Players in Masking Tapes Market Report:

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

3M Company.

Company. Shurtape Technologies LLC.

tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corp

Ahlstrom Corporation

PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

Cintas Adhesivas Ubis SA

Scapa Group plc.

Advance Tapes International Ltd

Bolex ( Shenzhen ) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd. Ultratape Industries Inc.

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Productions Corp., Ltd.

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

Green Belting Industries Limited.

DeWAL Industries, Inc.

For instance,

In June 2022 , Clearlake Capital Group, LP acquired Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

, acquired Intertape Polymer Group Inc. In January 2022 , tesa SE laid the foundation for a new plant in Haiphong .

Get More Valuable Insights into the Masking Tape Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for masking tape, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals market growth projections of masking tape based on the material (plastic, paper, foil, glass fiber, foam), product type (double-sided, single-sided), adhesive type (rubber-based adhesive, acrylic-based adhesive, silicon-based adhesive), application (general use, thermal spraying, high-temperature application, abrasive blasting, planting, painting), end-use (automotive, building and construction, aerospace, general industries, others), and region.

