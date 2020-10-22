MaskUpMKE with Rebel Reform, Launch #MaskUp2Vote Movement to Help Keep Voters Safe

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #MaskUpMKE, in conjunction with Rebel Reform announced its latest effort dubbed #MaskUp2Vote.

As a consequence of COVID -19, the new effort underscores the importance of voting in this year's election, emphasizing voting safely by wearing a face mask. Face Masks are provided at no charge courtesy of #MaskUpMKE and Rebel Reform.

Through publicizing a new website and a swanky public service announcement, #MaskUpMKE aims to educate the public about voting by mail or voting in-person safely, either early or at the polls on Election Day, November 3.

#MaskUp2Vote is a hub of information for voters providing distribution sites where you can pick up a face mask for free before voting, where to vote, and how to vote in Southeastern Wisconsin.

"I'm thrilled to announce this new website and mission to keep the people of southeastern Wisconsin informed. It's so important to vote, but we must stay safe at the same time," states Loretta Krysak, Director of Rebel Reform.

Rebel Reform is grateful to all organizations that partnered for this significant crusade, including Ignite Change, DiMilo animation, StaySafeMKE, TestUpMKE, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Creative Health Collective, and You Matter.

About Rebel Reform

Rebel Reform is the Social Outreach Arm of Rebel Converting and a proud member of the Greater Milwaukee area community. Their mission is to work with several non-profits and to support various social causes where their support offers the most significant impact.

Media Contact: Debra Lopez Public Relations, LLC

Phone: 262-989-0604

Email: [email protected]

