MASLD Examined in HelloNation Article Featuring Health Expert Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is MASLD and why is it becoming one of the most common chronic liver conditions in the United States? HelloNation has published the piece and provides the answer in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka of Trajectory Health Partners in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The HelloNation article explains that MASLD stands for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, a condition previously known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The updated name reflects a clearer understanding that fat buildup in the liver is closely tied to metabolic dysfunction rather than alcohol use or viral infection.

The article describes how MASLD is connected to insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome (central obesity, elevated blood sugar, high triglycerides, high blood pressure and low HDL). It notes that lifestyle factors such as suboptimal nutrition and physical activity influence the condition, the root issues underlying metabolic dysfunction. This helps patients and clinicians focus on overall metabolic health instead of only the presence of liver fat.

The article also clarifies the difference between MASLD and steatotic (fatty) liver disease (SLD). SLD is a broad term that includes several causes of fat accumulation in the liver. MASLD specifically refers to cases linked to metabolic dysfunction, which helps guide more targeted treatment strategies.

According to the article, MASLD is now affecting an estimated 25 to 30 percent of adults in the United States. In patients living with type 2 diabetes this number approaches 70%. Many individuals are unaware they have the condition because early stages often produce no noticeable symptoms. The article notes that children and adolescents are also increasingly affected, in association with rising obesity rates.

The HelloNation article highlights that MASLD has become one of the leading causes of liver transplant in adults. As the disease progresses, fat accumulation can lead to inflammation, liver cell damage, and fibrosis. Advanced scarring may result in cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer and early mortality if not addressed in time.

Screening and early detection play a central role in prevention. The article explains that individuals with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides, high blood pressure or low HDL, i.e, the metabolic syndrome face higher risk. Imaging tools such as ultrasound, elastography and MRI, along with specialized blood markers, are commonly used to detect liver fat, stage the fibrosis to determine if medication is warranted and monitor progression.

Management of MASLD centers on improving metabolic health. The article emphasizes that modest weight loss of 5 to 10 percent can significantly reduce liver fat and may improve inflammation and fibrosis. Therapeutic Carbohydrate Reduction and with this a reduction in sugar/fructose, prioritizing natural whole food sources of complete proteins, nonstarchy vegetables and healthy fats supports insulin sensitivity and helps to reducing the insulin resistance at the core of metabolic dysfunction

Regular physical activity is another key component. Exercise improves insulin resistance and may reduce inflammation in the liver. In some cases, medications may be prescribed to manage related conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity, but must be paired with the appropriate nutrition and physical activity to improve insulin resistance.

The article underscores that MASLD is often reversible in its early stages. With timely lifestyle changes and appropriate medical care, individuals can prevent progression to more serious liver damage. Public awareness and updated clinical guidelines are helping more people understand the connection between metabolic health and liver disease.

In summary, the HelloNation article presents MASLD as a growing public health concern closely linked to metabolic dysfunction. By recognizing risk factors, pursuing screening when appropriate, and prioritizing lifestyle changes to improve insulin resistance, individuals can reduce their risk of long-term complications and protect overall liver health.

Understanding MASLD: The Metabolic Liver Disease on the Rise features insights from Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka, Metabolic Health Expert of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

