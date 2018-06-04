Masley Optimal Health Center Offers GAINSWave® in Florida

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Tarin Forbes, DO. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Masley Optimal Health Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite 201, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716, USA.

Masley Optimal Health Center (MOHC) provides a state-of-the-art physical, nutritional, and longevity evaluation. This comprehensive and holistic assessment surpasses the typical disease oriented yearly physical—as we also explore your fitness, physiologic age, mental function, artery plaque growth, nutritional intake, and biochemical needs. With your results in hand, we develop a plan to realistically achieve your unique goals and dreams.

We provide many corporate clients with executive health screenings, executive exams, and executive health assessments. Simply stated, most of our participants rate our evaluation as the best physical of their life!

