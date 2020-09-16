Maslo ai Launches New Offering in Empathetic Computing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maslo ai, the leader in the development of AI-driven empathetic computing, today announced the release of several new open platform options, including Companion Server and Companion Kit. The new open-sourced toolkits enable product developers to create solutions based on the analysis of data from various sources to encourage new and sustained behavior changes in their core audiences.

Maslo's B2B solutions are already in use with several companies in the online dating, health care, transportation and gaming sectors. "We're partnering with Maslo to track and support quality of life in people with bipolar disorder. The goal is to put quality of life assessments in their own hands and to support them to make evidence-informed and personalized adjustments to their lives to optimize wellbeing," said Dr. Erin Michalak, Director of the Collaborative Research Team to study psychosocial issues in Bipolar Disorder (CREST.BD).

Maslo's open source tools will give business and developers access to entirely new possibilities and the current offerings, include:

Companion Kit - businesses and researchers can easily release customized companion apps on iOS and Android, making it possible for any company to quickly deliver a Companion for their use case. The Companion Kit also includes an optional web dashboard for administrators to get deeper insights into the signals users are expressing.

Companion Server - developers can utilize powerful machine learning capabilities without the need for in-depth training. Companion Server does all model training, and packages it into a Docker image that you can deploy anytime, anywhere, on-prem, or in the cloud.

Companion Storymapr - experience designers are able to generate empathetic dialogue and reactions to communicate with end users towards sustainable behavior change creating more realistic conversations.

"There's no question that the global COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic and social consequences has affected millions of people who suffer from depression. Our team is always looking for new treatment strategies and Maslo has created innovative new technologies to help our patients. With the use of Maslo's AI-led empathetic computing toolkits, we've been able to analyze each individual's behaviour in the real-world and their trajectory towards improvement. Maslo's technology for ecological assessment can help us to better understand what's happening in a patient's life, which is the basis for personalizing treatments to help people get well quickly and to stay well," says Dr. Raymond Lam, Co-Lead of the Clinical Platform for the Canadian Biomarker Integration Network in Depression (CAN-BIND).

"2020 has been an unprecedented year and the isolation for so many has thrown into sharp light our need for continued interaction," said Ross Ingram, Co-Founder and CEO, Maslo ai. "More people are using digital assistants in their daily lives for everyday tasks, even though we know AI is scary to some and there has been a great deal of distrust recently due to the mishaps with current popular brands. We want to demystify the process and let people see AI can be used for good and machines can encourage creativity and personal growth, if we set the stage properly. The goal is not to replicate humanity but to build intelligent systems that are optimized to complement humanity."

In addition to the company's new open toolkit options, Maslo is working on several research projects which involve grants totaling more than $40 million globally. Examples of use cases using Maslo include digital health companions (that address things from overall mental health to very specific scenarios like Bipolar or depression), COVID-19 research companion that allows the medical community to better understand the impact the pandemic has had on people's overall wellbeing, and a companion to help intervene for those with severe mental health issues that could lead to life threatening situations.

Through a recent academic research study with the University of British Columbia and via a grant funded by Mitacs, Maslo was able to ascertain a few certainties:

Emotions are key: People would be open to ascribing experience (emotion, relationship) to more anthropomorphic digital beings.

Humanizing technology: Further humanization of technology will be necessary to build a trusting relationship between humans and digital beings as mindful individuals.

Empathetic beings are desired: Maslo scored higher than current digital assistants on the market, including Siri and Alexa, pointing to a desire to have more empathetic beings in our lives.

"We are very excited about the future of empathetic computing and are proud to be leading the charge. From online dating to social works, behavioral health, and more, use cases involving empathetic computing are limitless. Empathetic computing solutions can help behavioral health patients learn to change behaviors and sustain a healthier life by offering personalized advice and feedback without bias. It can help a person find the right job for his/her personality while streamlining the hiring process. Businesses can use Maslo to achieve closer relationships with their customers and build cost efficiencies into their behind-the-scenes processes," says Ingram.

About Maslo ai:

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Maslo is a leader in developing open-sourced empathetic computing solutions to create AI experiences that help humanity. At Maslo, we're teaching our machines to synthesize human thought and emotional data using signal processing techniques across various data collection points. We work to apply empathetic computing solutions in various industries including gaming, transportation, education, HR, social services and healthcare, fostering connections between people and between humans and their technology for the betterment of both business and humanity. For additional information visit us at www.maslo.ai or on Twitter , Instagram or our blog .

