Mason Bee Hotels Require Fall Maintenance - Learn How!

Rent Mason Bees, the largest solitary bee provider in the country, is dedicated to educating people on the proper care and maintenance of mason bees. They partner with research teams and bee labs to study parasites and predators and educate the public on caring for these essential pollinators. Dr. Amy Murillo, an entomologist at UC Riverside who studies pollen mites, emphasizes the importance of nest hygiene: "Cleaning or replacing nests to remove mites or other parasites is important for bee health. Pollen mites can persist in nests in the inert deutonymph stage, then infest new hosts who enter the nest the following season. Sanitation or replacing the nests helps to reduce or eliminate surviving deutonymphs in the nest. This practice plays a critical role in maintaining healthy mason bee populations."

Homeowners can boost the health and habitat of mason bees by following a Year-Round Care Guide. Watch this educational video to learn how to 'Care for Mason Bees Year-Round.

Year-Round Mason Bee Care

FALL: Harvest and clean mason bee cocoons to remove them from predators and sterilize their nesting materials. WINTER: Store clean cocoons in humidity-controlled refrigerator over winter. SPRING: MASON BEES DO NOT STAY OUT YEAR-ROUND - Set out clean nesting material and avoid bamboo or drilled logs, they can't be opened and can get moldy. Use stacking trays or cardboard tubes. SUMMER: Mason bees only live 6-8 weeks. At the beginning of Summer, store nesting material in a cool place to protect them from summer predators

October and November is the best time to open nesting material and remove healthy cocoons and eliminate predators that can harm your bees. Do not bring your bees indoors to clean them. Make sure to do it outside where temperatures are cold so they stay in hibernation.

6 STEPS TO ESSENTIAL FALL CLEANING:

Watch the step-by-step video "How to Harvest Mason Bee Cocoons."

REMOVE COCOONS FROM NESTING MATERIAL: Gently remove all cocoons from the nesting material and prepare them for cleaning. WASH COCOONS: Mason bee cocoons are waterproof and need to be washed in a mild bleach solution to remove pollen mites and chalkbrood. DRY COCOONS: Allow the cocoons to dry overnight so they don't mold during hibernation. CANDLE COCOONS: Use a flashlight to identify and remove any non-viable cocoons that are amber or see-through. STERILIZE NESTING MATERIAL: If you use stacking trays, use a flame to eliminate any remaining pollen mites or chalkbrood. Replace all cardboard tubes with new ones. STORE IN WINTER HIBERNATION: Place the cleaned cocoons in a humidity-controlled container and store them in your refrigerator over the winter.

WHAT IS A SOLITARY MASON BEE?

Mason bees are nature's most productive pollinators, visiting over 2,000 blossoms daily. Their distinctive "belly-flopping" technique enables them to gather loose pollen across their bodies, resulting in an impressive 95% pollination rate compared to their honeybee cousins 5% rate. These gentle, non-stinging bees live and work independently, without producing honey or residing in hives. Their self-sufficiency makes them non-aggressive and incredibly easy to care for.

BEE AMAZED! Watch this short video captured over two years using macro lens 'Life Cycle of a Mason Bee & How You Can Make an Impact'

Many homeowners enjoy hosting mason bees for their gentle nature and exceptional pollination skills, making them an increasingly popular choice for backyard gardens. By properly caring for your mason bees, you'll help ensure their safe emergence the following spring.

About Rent Mason Bees: While some bee enthusiasts find fulfillment in the continuous care and cleaning of mason bees throughout the year, others may prefer a more hands-off approach. For those interested in supporting solitary bee populations and enhancing pollination in their yard without the responsibility of cleaning and storing mason bee cocoons during the winter, Rent Mason Bees offers a convenient program. This program provides everything you need to host mason bees, including the release of bees and the rental of nesting blocks, and handles all the cleaning and maintenance for you. To learn more, visit rentmasonbees.com.

