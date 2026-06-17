Mason Coppi, USATF Mountain Running National Champion and Team USA Athlete, Joins Vibram's Pro Team

BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibram, the global leader in high-performance rubber outsoles, today announced the addition of mountain, trail and road runner, Mason Coppi, to its athlete team.

One of the rising talents in American endurance sports, Coppi recently won the 2026 USATF Mountain Running National Championship and has represented Team USA at two World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. Earlier this year, he claimed victory at the Gorge Waterfalls 30K before running 2:15:06 at the Boston Marathon to secure a U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying mark.

Mason Coppi

"I'm excited to partner with Vibram because of their commitment to research and development," Coppi said. "No matter the terrain or conditions, Vibram has the right rubber compound and technology to deliver the grip and confidence I need to perform at my best," he said.

Based in Lakewood, Colorado, Coppi competes across a broad range of disciplines, from mountain running and trail racing to road marathons. As part of the partnership, Coppi will provide product testing feedback and performance insights to support the continued development of Vibram technologies for trail and mountain athletes.

"At Vibram, we believe that the best innovation happens when elite athletes challenge our products in the most demanding environments. Mason is one of the most exciting endurance athletes in the country today, and his ability to perform across mountain, trail, and road disciplines makes him an ideal partner as we continue to develop advance grip and performance technologies for athletes worldwide," said Fabrizio Gamberini, Global Chief Brand Officer, Vibram.

Coppi's 2026 race schedule includes Broken Arrow Sky Race 23K this weekend, in Palisades, Tahoe, as well as the Cirque Series events, the Speedgoat 50K, the WMRA World Cup Finals at Défi des Couleurs and the California International Marathon.

About Vibram

Vibram is a global leader in high-performance rubber outsoles for outdoor, work, recreation, fashion, repair and orthopedic markets. For more than 85 years, Vibram has been committed to innovation, quality and performance through ongoing research and development. Headquartered in Albizzate, Italy, Vibram supplies outsole technology to many of the world's leading footwear brands and continues to advance solutions designed to improve grip, durability and protection across a wide range of environments.

SOURCE Vibram