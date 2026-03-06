REVELSTOKE, BC, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibram, the global leader in high-performance rubber outsoles, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Natural Selection Tour (NST), the world's premier adventure sports tours founded by Travis Rice. The partnership underscores Vibram's commitment to innovation in high-consequence environments and highlights its role as the "secret weapon" trusted by Rice and top athletes both on and off the mountain.

Vibram joins forces with the Natural Selection Tour to redefine traction and performance in elite snowboarding.

YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke, with two days of live broadcast within the March 10-15 window, brings together the world's most progressive snowboarders to compete in dynamic, natural terrain. In these unpredictable conditions, confidence isn't optional, it's essential. For Rice, that confidence begins from the ground up. Whether navigating exposed ridgelines, icy boot packs, or technical in-runs, Vibram outsoles deliver multi surface grip, durability, and stability in the harshest winter conditions.

At the center of this partnership is the new Union Reset Pro snowboard boot, updated for Fall 2026 and engineered for riders who demand uncompromising precision and control. The Reset Pro features a Vibram XS Trek Evo outsole, engineered for stability, comfort, and durability, delivering confident traction on snow, ice, and hard terrain. The outsole is paired with a Vibram SD midsole, designed for shock absorption and optimized energy return.

The Natural Selection Tour represents the evolution of competitive snowboarding—prioritizing natural terrain, creativity, and progression. Vibram shares this spirit of innovation, delivering performance solutions that allow athletes to push boundaries with confidence.

"Trust is built quietly and deliberately, from the ground up," said Fabrizio Gamberini, Vibram's Global Chief Brand Officer and President. "In environments where every step matters, Vibram gives athletes like Travis Rice the confidence to commit fully. We're proud to partner with the Natural Selection Tour and support the progression of snowboarding at the highest level."

Across the competition window, March 10-15, the two best days for conditions will be selected. Tune in live on Red Bull TV for the full broadcast.

About Vibram Corporation

Vibram is a world leader in the development and production of high-performance rubber soles for outdoor activities, leisure, work, fashion, orthopedics and repair. For over 80 years the yellow octagon that identifies Vibram throughout the world has been synonymous with quality, performance, safety and innovation in the footwear industry. With international headquarters in Italy, Vibram produces over 40 million soles per year, dedicates more than one million kilometers to testing, is present in 120 countries and has production, research and representation offices in the USA, China, Japan, Brazil and Italy. www.vibram.com

SOURCE Vibram