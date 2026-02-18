Vibram Brings "Mountains of Milano" Film Tour to the U.S.

Featuring athletes, poets, and individuals connected to Vibram's origins, the short film reflects how movement between city and mountain continues to influence the brand's approach to performance, design, and innovation today. Rooted in the legacy of Vitale Bramani, alpinist and founder of Vibram, the film revisits historic alpine routes established by him while following contemporary journeys from city to mountain.

The U.S. film tour invites viewers to experience the values that shaped Vibram's founding and continue to guide the brand today. Each event will include a film screening and a panel discussion. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the American Alpine Club.

U.S. Film Tour Schedule and Locations :

Boston, MA

Monday, March 2, 2026

The Coolidge Corner Theater - 290 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446

7:30 PM – Film screening

8:30 PM – Panel discussion

Tickets and event details here .

Boulder, CO

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Chautauqua House - 301 Morning Glory Dr, Boulder, CO 80302

7:30 PM – Film screening

8:00 PM – Panel discussion

Tickets and event details here .

Los Angeles, CA

Friday, March 6, 2026

Brain Dead Studios - 611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

7:30 PM – Film screening

8:00 PM – Panel discussion

Tickets and event details here .

Portland, OR

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tomorrow Theater - 3530 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

7:30 PM – Film screening

8:00 PM – Panel discussion

Tickets and event details here .

"Mountains of Milano is very personal to me. It begins with my great-grandfather, Vitale Bramani — a passionate mountaineer who not only explored the Alps but ultimately helped transform the outdoor industry. His legacy is rooted in both the mountains and the city of Milan, and that connection has shaped my own life as well," said Matteo Bramani, Vitale Bramani's great grandson.

"Growing up, the Alps always felt within reach — a constant presence that grounded me and inspired a deep sense of belonging. Energia Vitale reflects that relationship between city and summit, heritage and innovation. It also represents what Vibram has stood for since 1937: serving as a bridge between urban and outdoor worlds, and carrying forward values that remain relevant and forward-looking today."

As part of the broader Mountains of Milano cultural program, the film reflects Vibram's role as a bridge between urban and alpine worlds – between heritage and innovation, culture and performance. For more information about the film and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/energia-vitale-film-tour-4816722 .

SOURCE Vibram