Mason Dixie Foods Brings Drive-Thru Breakfast Sandwich Classics to the Frozen Aisle without the Junk

Mason Dixie Foods

Brand grows 87% over the past three years as national demand and distribution surge

BALTIMORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Dixie Foods, one of the fastest-growing frozen comfort food brands in the U.S., best known for its clean label biscuits, sandwiches and waffles, today introduced a new collection of single-serve breakfast sandwiches, inspired by drive-thru classics but made with simple ingredients and no preservatives. The expanded portfolio brings tasty, clean, convenient, comfort food to the frozen food aisle with restaurant-quality ingredients.

"The growth of Mason Dixie Foods over the past year is a strong testament to consumer and retailer excitement around clean comfort food," said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. "In home kitchens, waffles, croissants and biscuits are only made with a handful of ingredients, but look at the frozen food aisle and it's a sea of long ingredient panels, artificial ingredients, unnecessary oils, and ultra-processed options like powdered eggs. Our new breakfast sandwiches pay homage to our D.C. restaurant roots where we handmade everything and only used fresh ingredients."

As a first-generation American, Ayeshah watched her Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant parents serve quality comfort food at their small carry-out restaurant and convenience store. She started Mason Dixie Foods in 2014 with the vision to change comfort food for the better, replicating the clean ingredients used in her family's kitchen while growing up. Mason Dixie Foods has since scaled from a small beloved pop-up restaurant to a multi-million dollar nationally distributed brand, with a 87% dollar growth since 2021[1].

The Mason Dixie Foods sandwich line-up includes:

  • Croissant Sandwich: All-butter croissant's flaky layer is made by hand-laminated sheets of fresh dough with creamy butter, melted cheese, fresh cracked whole egg and 100% natural pork.
  • Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich: The classic breakfast sandwich just got an upgrade, now paired with gooey cheese, cracked whole egg and savory pork sausage.
  • Pancake Sandwich: Fluffy, pillowy pancakes with a hint of sweet maple syrup paired with savory pork sausage and a fresh cracked egg.
  • English Muffin Sandwich: Toasty English muffin paired with cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and a whole egg.

Mason Dixie's breakfast sandwiches are available now nationwide at all Whole Foods Markets with a suggested MSRP of $4.49.

About Mason Dixie Foods
Mason Dixie Foods is one of the fastest-growing frozen comfort food brands in the U.S. The company only uses fresh ingredients, real dairy and all products are free from preservatives, corn syrup, artificial colors and flavorings, oils, bleach, protein substitutes, gums and aluminum. Mason Dixie Foods are available at over 6,000 retailers including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Giant, Harris Teeter and more. For more information, visit: MasonDixieFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

1 Nielsen Total US FMCG, 3-year data ending December 2023

