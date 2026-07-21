Mason Dixie Foods Launches Chicken Biscuit Sandwich with the Drive-Thru Taste, Not the Drive-Thru Ingredients

With 11g of protein, this clean label take on a fast-food favorite debuts in the frozen aisle

BALTIMORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Dixie Foods, the leading natural frozen comfort food brand known for its clean label biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and waffles, today announced the launch of the Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, the newest addition to its growing Costco lineup. The eight-count pack is Mason Dixie's take on a familiar order, built to satisfy the same craving without the usual drive-thru ingredient list.

The Chicken Biscuit Sandwich pairs Mason Dixie's classic buttermilk biscuit with crispy, chicken breast meat seasoned in the brand's original restaurant house-blend of spices.

Chicken sandwiches are one of the most reliable orders in fast food, yet the ingredients behind them typically read more like a lab report than a recipe. Mason Dixie built its version the opposite way, starting from the same restaurant recipe the brand itself was built on. Founder Ayeshah Abuelhiga, a first-generation American who grew up watching her immigrant parents run a small carry-out restaurant, opened her own restaurant around one simple idea: a real, all-butter biscuit made with only ingredients she could recognize. It sold out daily, with lines down the block, long before Mason Dixie ever sold a sandwich in a store.

"I started Mason Dixie because I wanted people to feel good about the food they crave, not guilty about it," said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO of Mason Dixie Foods. "Our Chicken Biscuit Sandwich is proof that it shouldn't be a trade-off, and growing our lineup at Costco means more families get to have it on their table. Good food belongs in everyone's freezer."

The Chicken Biscuit Sandwich pairs Mason Dixie's classic buttermilk biscuit with crispy, chicken breast meat seasoned in the brand's original restaurant house-blend of spices. Ready in less than three minutes and delivering 11 grams of protein per sandwich, it's built for a fast, easy meal or snack on the go, with no antibiotics and no preservatives.

The Chicken Biscuit Sandwich rolls out exclusively at Costco locations this month throughout the Northeast, Bay Area, and San Diego, in an eight-count box with an SRP of $15.99.

About Mason Dixie Foods

Mason Dixie Foods is one of the fastest-growing frozen comfort food brands in the U.S. The company only uses fresh ingredients, real dairy and all products are free from preservatives, corn syrup, artificial colors and flavorings, oils, bleach, protein substitutes, gums and aluminum. Mason Dixie Foods are available at over 6,000 retailers including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Giant, Harris Teeter and more. For more information, visit: MasonDixieFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE Mason Dixie Foods