Mason Investment Advisory Services Achieves New Heights in Barron's "2024 Top 100 RIA Firms"

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Mason), a registered investment advisory and financial planning firm based in Reston, VA, is proud to announce its recognition in Barron's 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking. Climbing to 61st place—up 16 spots from last year—Mason has consistently appeared on Barron's list over the past five years, reflecting its commitment to excellence in wealth management. Based on data for the 12- month period ending June 30, 2024 and awarded on September 16, 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the country," said Chris Schreiner George, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Mason. "This ranking reflects our team's hard work and our clients' trust in us. We remain dedicated to providing personalized financial guidance and exceptional service to help our clients achieve their goals."

As noted by Barron's, "The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they act as an industry scorecard... For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help them find a financial advisor who is right for them." The rigorous methodology includes a prequalification process and a detailed survey, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of advisors.

The Top 100 RIA Firms is based on assets managed by the firms, growth, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics. For more information about the rankings and how they are compiled, please see the following link. https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria/2024?page=1&mod=faranking_2024

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in 45 states and in DC, is independently owned, and does not offer any proprietary products. Mason has approximately $12.5 billion in assets under management. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner, nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Mason did not pay to participate in this ranking. For additional information about industry awards and rankings please see https://masoncompanies.com/awards-disclosures/.

