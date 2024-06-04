Mason Investment Advisory Services Rises in Barron's "2024 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" Ranking

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Mason), a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it again has been recognized by Barron's in its 2024 Top Institutional Consulting Teams ranking. Mason, which ranked 26th this year, up four spots from last year's ranking, has continued to be recognized on Barron's list over the past several years. Barron's rankings, launched in 2004, are designed to shine a spotlight on the nation's best advisors and raise standards in the industry.

"We're honored to continue our ascent as a top institutional consulting team on Barron's list," said Scott George, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Mason. "We pride ourselves on being an independent firm with a particular focus on foundations and endowments, so it is extremely gratifying to be selected again for this prestigious list. It's a testament to the entire Mason team who remains dedicated to providing such outstanding service to our clients."

According to Barron's, the rankings serve two distinct types of readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance.

The rankings are developed from a 102-question survey from each advisor team. Barron's then verifies that data with the firms and with regulatory databases and then they apply their rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's performs multiple sub calculations.

About Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. is an investment advisory firm registered with the SEC and is a privately owned firm with a national scope. Mason is devoted to comprehensive investment management and consulting for endowments, foundations and other institutional portfolios and financial planning and wealth management for individuals. As of 3/31/24, Mason managed $12.5B in institutional and private client assets nationwide. Mason was founded in 1982 in the Washington, DC area.

Disclosures

Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Mason did not pay to participate in this ranking. For additional information about industry awards and rankings please see https://masoncompanies.com/awards-disclosures/

