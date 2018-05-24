Mason Resources Announces AGM Results

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:





Votes For

Withheld Votes Director

#

%

#

% Mark Bailey

30,633,488

99.18

252,683

0.82 Geoff Chater

30,637,848

99.20

248,323

0.80 Alan Edwards

30,634,658

99.19

251,513

0.81 James Harris

30,630,175

99.17

255,996

0.83 Stephen Scott

30,636,728

99.19

249,443

0.81

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detail voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT MASON RESOURCES CORP.

Mason Resources Corp. is a well-funded Canadian company focused on copper exploration and development in the U.S.A. The Company's key asset is its 100% owned Ann Mason Project – an extensive, prospective land package located in the Yerington District of Nevada. The Ann Mason Project hosts two copper-molybdenum porphyry deposits, Ann Mason and Blue Hill, as well as numerous earlier-stage or untested priority targets. The Ann Mason deposit is currently at a PEA level and is among the largest undeveloped copper porphyry resources in Canada/U.S.A. The excellent infrastructure, year-round access, strong community support and clear permitting process are all factors that contribute to making Yerington, Nevada one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Mason also holds a 100% interest in the Lordsburg property, an exciting earlier-stage copper-gold porphyry project, located within an historic mining district in New Mexico.

Mason's strong financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provide it with a solid foundation and flexibility for growth, by advancing development of Ann Mason towards Pre-Feasibility, introducing one or more strategic development partners, exploring high priority targets or considering strategic acquisitions. More information on Mason Resources can be found at www.MasonResources.com.

