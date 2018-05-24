Mason Resources Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mason Resources Corp. (TSX:MNR; OTCQB:MSSNF – "Mason" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 24, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated April 19, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Votes For
|
Withheld Votes
|
Director
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Mark Bailey
|
30,633,488
|
99.18
|
252,683
|
0.82
|
Geoff Chater
|
30,637,848
|
99.20
|
248,323
|
0.80
|
Alan Edwards
|
30,634,658
|
99.19
|
251,513
|
0.81
|
James Harris
|
30,630,175
|
99.17
|
255,996
|
0.83
|
Stephen Scott
|
30,636,728
|
99.19
|
249,443
|
0.81
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
Detail voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT MASON RESOURCES CORP.
Mason Resources Corp. is a well-funded Canadian company focused on copper exploration and development in the U.S.A. The Company's key asset is its 100% owned Ann Mason Project – an extensive, prospective land package located in the Yerington District of Nevada. The Ann Mason Project hosts two copper-molybdenum porphyry deposits, Ann Mason and Blue Hill, as well as numerous earlier-stage or untested priority targets. The Ann Mason deposit is currently at a PEA level and is among the largest undeveloped copper porphyry resources in Canada/U.S.A. The excellent infrastructure, year-round access, strong community support and clear permitting process are all factors that contribute to making Yerington, Nevada one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Mason also holds a 100% interest in the Lordsburg property, an exciting earlier-stage copper-gold porphyry project, located within an historic mining district in New Mexico.
Mason's strong financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provide it with a solid foundation and flexibility for growth, by advancing development of Ann Mason towards Pre-Feasibility, introducing one or more strategic development partners, exploring high priority targets or considering strategic acquisitions. More information on Mason Resources can be found at www.MasonResources.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-announces-agm-results-300654773.html
SOURCE Mason Resources
