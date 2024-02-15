MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS

News provided by

Mason Resources Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 12:12 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024).

The three (3) press releases issued earlier today can be found on NMG's website at the following:

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment:

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/

NMG and Panasonic Energy Announce Binding Offtake Agreement and US$25 Million Private Placement to Secure the Supply of Active Anode Material for North American Battery Production

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason currently owns 9.25% of NMG and is the largest shareholder (39%) of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Also from this source

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

MASON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE LAC GUÉRET PROPERTY TO NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it closed today the sale...
MASON RESOURCES EMERGES AS STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER OF NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE THROUGH SALE OF LAC GUÉRET GRAPHITE PROPERTY

MASON RESOURCES EMERGES AS STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER OF NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE THROUGH SALE OF LAC GUÉRET GRAPHITE PROPERTY

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mason Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Mason") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce having...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.