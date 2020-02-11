Mason Woolf of Albion Financial Group receives 2020 Forty Under 40 award

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albion Financial Group is proud to report that Mason Woolf, our Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Trading, is a winner of Utah Business Magazine's 2020 Forty Under 40 award.

It is apt for Mason to receive this award. Now a partner at Albion, Mason was a young veteran of the financial industry before he joined Albion's team almost fourteen years ago; a product of his academic career at Westminster College's Gore School of Business and his previous work at Fidelity Investments, Arlington Value Management, and Dean Witter.

Mason is naturally gifted at understanding the minutia of any deal and he is an expert negotiator. Well before his formal education in markets he spent his youth buying and selling G.I.Joe and other toys in the classifieds of the Salt Lake Tribune. Now a seasoned investment trader and compliance officer, he uses his skills and knowledge for the express benefit of Albion's clients.

Members of Albion's team will attend a luncheon at the Grand America Hotel this month to celebrate Mason's well-deserved honor.

Albion Financial Group was founded in 1982 in Alta, Utah by Toby Levitt and John Bird. The firm pioneered the service model of fee-only fiduciary investment advisory from day one – providing world-class financial planning and investment management services from the basement of the Alta Lodge. Now located in Sugar House, the firm has preserved the core fiduciary standard while expanding into a team of 28 people and providing service to individuals and families with a geographic reach that is rooted in our community along the Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake City and Silicon Slopes, but extends across the nation.

