Masonicare to Provide Tuition Benefits to Team Members and Family Members Through Zovio Employer Services

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programming and benefits, has joined forces with Masonicare , a leading provider of healthcare and retirement living communities in the Northeast, to provide enhanced educational opportunities to their employees.

Masonicare's tuition assistance benefits will enable eligible caregivers and other employees to pursue associate, bachelor's or master's degrees at Ashford University. Immediate family members also receive education benefits through this new program.

"Masonicare is committed to supporting our staff in their educational pursuits," says Anneliese Rosenstein, Director of Benefits. "We are happy to be able to expand our educational benefits, specifically for staff interested in nursing degrees such as the RN to BSN program. Our partnership with Zovio will help us better support our caregivers and their families."

"We are excited to launch this new partnership and support learning needs at Masonicare," said Michael Rolnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services at Zovio. "Our hope is to take the burden off each employee and help them find the right academic program through our varied offerings. This way, they can continue focusing on the impactful work they do as caregivers in support of their communities."

About Masonicare

Masonicare is Connecticut's leading provider of healthcare and retirement living communities for seniors. A not-for-profit with over 100 years of experience, Masonicare is recognized for the quality, compassionate care and steadfast support it provides to its residents and patients.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

