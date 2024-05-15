Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls to Open in Milan, Italy

Marks the Company's 30th Location

MILAN, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls ®, the largest brick-and-mortar franchise known for its indulgent yet accessible Maine-sourced seafood, will open its 30th location and first international location in Milan, Italy this week.

Unlike the langostino lobster typically found in Europe, Mason's offers the unique and superior quality of Maine lobster in a casual setting. This new location in Milan caters to the increasing European demand for premium lobster, further broadening access to the authentic taste of a cherished U.S. luxury.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls storefront located at Via Torino, 73 Milano MI, 20123 Photo: Mason's Mason's brings its mouthwatering lobster rolls to Italy. Photo: Mason's

"Our entrance into the European market represents a significant milestone for Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls," said Dan Beck, founder and CEO of Mason's. "The response from our customers abroad has been incredible, and they specifically appreciate the unmatched quality of Maine lobster, celebrated for its fine texture and rich flavor. Our Milan location is just the beginning of our plans to expand throughout Europe."

Located at Via Torino, 73, Mason's Milan is set in a fast-casual dining atmosphere, inviting guests to indulge in the simplicity and sophistication of its menu. While it features the classic lobster rolls that Mason's is celebrated for, the Milan menu boasts some local twists including While it features the classic lobster rolls that Mason's is celebrated for, the Milan menu boasts some local twists including Campari™ and a new lobster roll "Diavolo" with local 'Nduja sauce.

Founded in 2014 by Dan Beck, a former seafood restaurant buyer who cultivated vital relationships with Maine lobstermen, Mason's continues to leverage these partnerships to ensure the highest standards of seafood quality and affordability.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Milan is located at Via Torino, 73 and is open daily from 11 A.M. until 11 P.M.

About Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity. Today, you can find Mason's stores across the U.S. and can order online from anywhere in the contiguous U.S. with next-day delivery. To learn more about Mason's, visit https://www.masonslobster.com/

Contact:

Alefiya Dhilla

646-246-6746

[email protected]

SOURCE Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls