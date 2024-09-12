Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls® to Open New Location at Rio Lakefront, Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls®, known for its authentic Maine-sourced seafood and entrepreneur-friendly business model, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg. This location will be operated by Sandra Cooper, a local entrepreneur who embodies the spirit of perseverance and community.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Storefront - Rio Lakefront

Sandra Cooper's entrepreneurial journey is a story of resilience. Originally from Indiana, Sandra moved to Baltimore as a teenager to create a better life. Over the years, she overcame numerous challenges, building a successful career and founding Bright Horizons Behavioral Health in Baltimore County. Now, she is expanding her impact as a restaurant owner.

Sandra and her husband Byron first discovered Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls through her daughter, and they instantly fell in love with the brand's fresh, authentic flavors and welcoming atmosphere. The simplicity and low-cost operational model of Mason's were especially appealing to Sandra. This model lowers barriers for entrepreneurs and gave her the confidence to bring Mason's to Gaithersburg.

"Mason's offers an incredible opportunity for people like me—those who want to build something meaningful without the heavy overhead of most restaurants," said Sandra. "The simplicity of the operation, paired with the fantastic product, made it the perfect choice. I'm excited to bring this experience to my community."

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is known for its commitment to authenticity, offering menu items made from the finest lobster meat sourced directly from Maine. The fast-casual restaurant provides a true taste of New England, with lobster rolls, entrees, soups, sides, desserts, and drinks. Mason's low-cost footprint offers entrepreneurs an accessible path into the restaurant industry while maintaining a premium experience for customers.

Dan Beck, founder and CEO of Mason's, emphasized the brand's mission: "At Mason's, we aim to lower the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs by offering a simple, cost-effective business model. We're excited to welcome Sandra and Byron to the Mason's family, and we're confident their restaurant will become a favorite in Gaithersburg."

Located at 201 Boardwalk Pl, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls at Rio Lakefront will be open daily for lunch and dinner. The Gaithersburg community is invited to enjoy authentic Maine lobster and support a local entrepreneur dedicated to bringing people together through great food.

About Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. Founded in 2014, the company began franchising stores in 2016, focusing on quality, authenticity, and simplicity. Today, Mason's locations span the country, offering an accessible business model for aspiring entrepreneurs. Customers can also order online with next-day delivery.

