Mass Affluent Investors Link Over $1 Trillion in Assets On Personal Capital's Financial Dashboard

During an unprecedented 2020, the company saw a 15% increase in new dashboard users and monthly login frequency increased 10%, underscoring a desire by many investors to have insight and a holistic view of their finances. Today, Personal Capital currently manages more than $17 billion in assets and growing.

Personal Capital now has visibility into over $1 trillion in linked account value with its free financial tools.

"Today's investors tend to have complex financial lives. It's not uncommon for people to link 12 to 15 accounts on their personal dashboard," said Jay Shah, President of Personal Capital. "Knowledge is power and our free, financial tools help people consolidate and see all of their financial accounts securely in one place."

In response to the growing needs of the mass affluent investor, Personal Capital today also announced the ability to track cryptocurrency on your personal dashboard. "Bitcoin recently hit a $1 trillion market cap and we realize tracking cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly important," said Vince Maniago Vice President of Product Management. "By adding these new tracking features, now you can literally see everything on your dashboard. You can track your home value, employee stock options, stock portfolio, other alternative investments and now your cryptocurrencies."

Founded in 2009, Personal Capital offers a suite of award-winning financial tools such as the popular Retirement Planner , Fee Analyzer , Education Planner and Investment Checkup . The company received a number of recognitions at the start of the new year for its financial tools, including recognition on CNBC Select and The Today Show as the "Best App for Investors."

Personal Capital continues to innovate and add to the functionality of its free tools. "We also just released a Portfolio Holdings Widget for iOS14 which allows investors to get a quick snapshot of how their investments are performing and a Savings Planner , for both iOS and Android," said Jim Del Favero, Chief Product Officer. "In response to market volatility, increased market commentary has been added to the dashboard so investors have near real-time information about what is driving the market."

Today, during a global pandemic and the stock market hitting all-time highs, the need for and access to digital financial tools is now vital for all investors. Beyond financial tools, Personal Capital reported an impressive hyper-growth increase of 33% in new assets under management for the year of 2020, and now serves over 26,000 wealth management clients, proving virtual delivery of financial advice is here to stay.

The Cryptocurrency BETA feature is still under development. Pricing may be delayed. Information by CryptoCompare.

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation ("PCAC"), a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. PCAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation ("PCC"), an Empower company. PCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Holdings, LLC.

