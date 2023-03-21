Mass. Bay Brewing Company Offers Sunshine Year-Round with New Brews: Harpoon Juicer Hazy IPA & UFO Florida Citrus

"Fruity, citrusy beers have always been popular in the summer months, providing a refreshing break from the heat and sun. However, what we found is that our consumers are looking for those beers year-round. That's why we're so excited to provide two new beers all year long that offer the juicy taste of summer," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "The Harpoon Juicer Hazy IPA and UFO Florida Citrus allowed us to really tap into our brewing expertise while providing what our consumers want. The Juicer Hazy IPA is brewed with a unique hopping process and the Florida Citrus includes real Florida oranges."

Harpoon Juicer Hazy IPA has fruity undertones and intense citrus aromas coming in at a 7.2% ABV. It is brewed with a unique brewing technique called "dip hopping," which is when the hops are steeped prior to fermentation to amplify the aroma without adding harsh bitterness. The beer is sold in 12oz can 6- and 12-packs, 19.2oz can 12-packs, on draft and in Harpoon's Summer Vacation Mix Pack To find Harpoon's Juicer Hazy IPA, visit the beer finder at https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

UFO Florida Citrus is crisp and refreshing, bursting with fresh and juicy orange flavor and a clean finish that is sure to keep you coming back for more. Florida Citrus is made with real Florida oranges, best enjoyed with a Sunshine State of mind. It has an ABV of 5.3% and is sold in 12oz can 6- and 12-packs and on draft. To find UFO's Florida Citrus, visit the beer finder at https://www.ufobeer.com/ufo-locator/.

To help fight off the winter blues, UFO is giving away a trip to Miami as a part of their UFO Florida Citrus Spring Break Giveaway. One lucky winner will be able to bring a friend. Anyone who is a United States resident and 21+ can enter from now through May 1st at 11:59 p.m EST. The winner will be selected on May 3rd. To learn more about the contest and enter today, visit https://www.ufobeer.com/welcometofloridacitrus/. You can find the full rules & regulations here.

About Mass. Bay Brewing Company

Mass. Bay Brewing Company is a New England brewing pioneer, co-founded by Dan Kenary in 1986, and holder of brewing license 001 from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Mass. Bay expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT in 2000 and became employee-owned in 2014.

SOURCE Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc.