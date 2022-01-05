MASS-CASUALTY FIRE & SAFETY ADVOCATE ATTORNEYS AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS TODAY'S CATASTROPHIC FATAL PHILADELPHIA PUBLIC HOUSING FIRE

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mass-casualty fire attorneys and building safety advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C., are available to discuss the multi-family Philadelphia rowhouse fire this morning that resulted in more than one dozen deaths, including seven children.

Attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi, a national authority on building safety, including fire prevention and suppression systems, said on behalf of SMB, "We are heartbroken in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy; we join those in our caring community now mourning the unspeakable loss of life, supporting the survivors, and questioning how a multi-family public housing residence could, as reported, function without working smoke detectors."

Andrew R. Duffy, who along with Mr. Mongeluzzi has represented victims in scores of disasters, added, "It is vital that the specific cause of this tragedy be determined through thorough investigation, that those responsible be held accountable, and that corrective steps are taken to avert any additional senseless loss of life in our city."

