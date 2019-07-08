Mass Flow Controller Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis Report, 2023 | Key Players: HORIBA, Brooks Instrument LLC, MKS Instruments, Inc., & Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mass Flow Controller Market is set to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period attributed to its growing demand across critical industrial applications. A mass flow controller is a pressure-based measurement device that is also used to directly control vapor pressure liquid and solid sources, without the need for a carrier gas.

Incorporation of innovative technologies like the Proportional - Integral (PI) Control Theory has updated the working of traditional mass flow controllers and has helped in minimizing any machine generated errors. This is a major factor driving the market for the mass flow controller. The lack of skilled and qualified professional to operate the mass flow controller is hampering the market's further expansion.

Based on connectivity technology the mass flow controller market has been segmented into Analog, Modbus RTU, RS485, EtherNet/IP, FOUNDATION Fieldbus, Modbus TCPIP, ProfiNet, PROFIBUS, EtherCAT, and DeviceNet. By flow rate, the market has been categorized into Medium Flow Rate, High Flow Rate, and Low Flow Rate. The mass flow controller market has found its application across Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Mining, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Nuclear Power Facility, Oil and Gas, Semiconductor, Pulp, and Paper Processing, etc. among other industries. The market has been split by end-users into catalyst research, spray and coating processes, solar cell, gas chromatography, fluid and gas, fuel cell, processing and control, heat treating.

The comprehensive overview of the mass flow controller market has identified North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia Pacific as the key regions. Industrialization and rapidly growing population are driving the mass flow controller market in the Asia Pacific region. Attributed to enormous technological development in North America has propelled the adoption of advanced instruments and automation machinery, thus, impelling the market growth in this region. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a steady growth due to the lucrative proliferation of oil and gas industry across this region.

The market is dominated by the international players due to high investments in merger and acquisition activities, patents, R&D, high brand value, other operational costs, etc. the global anti-mass flow controller market is set to record a high competition among the existing players.

The top players profiled in market report comprises The mass flow controller market is dominated by the presence of several key players like Sierra, Bronkhorst, Burkert, Brooks, Teledyne Hastings, Sensirion, HORIBA, Alicat Scientific, and MKS among others.

In terms of sustainability and standardization, the market is opening new opportunities for savvy entrants to capitalize on the growing demand. Infrastructural development, along with significant R&D in the North American region has contributed significantly to the global market share.

The 'Global Mass Flow Controller Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of mass flow controller industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading mass flow controller producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for mass flow controller. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global mass flow controller market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Vendors

HORIBA, Ltd



Brooks Instrument LLC



MKS Instruments, Inc.



Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

Analysis of the mass flow controller market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on mass flow controller including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

