Mass Flow Controllers Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Flow Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mass Flow Controllers estimated at US$843.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Coriolis Mass Flow Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$687.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Operational & Technical Benefits to Support Future Growth in the Mass flow controllers Market

Industry Approvals Vital to Future Expansion of the Market

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term

Robust Opportunities Identified in Pharmaceuticals Sector

Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instill Market Optimism

Food & Beverage Industry Remains a Key End-Use Sector

Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow controllers Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Mass Flow Controllers with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Innovations from Select Companies

The report features profiles of 70+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Hitachi Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Kobold Messring GmbH

Axetris AG

Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

Brooks Instrument

Aircom Pneumatik GmbH

Oval Corporation

Malema Engineering Corporation

Flexible Industriemesstechnik (FLEXIM)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Mass Flow Controllers

Long-Term Prospects for Mass Flow Controllers Remain Progressive

While Developing Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Offer Growth Opportunities

World Mass Flow Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Mass Flow Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Analysis by Product: Coriolis Mass Flow Meter - Major Product Type

Differential Pressure Flow Meters: Fastest Growing Product Category

Thermal Mass Flow Meters Remain Critical to Industrial Applications

Material Type: Stainless Steel, The Primary Material for Mass Flow Controller

Exotic Alloys Seek Role in Fabrication of Mass Flow Controller

Mass Flow Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Competitive Scenario

Product Development and Launch Remains Key Strategy for Companies

Recent Market Activity

Brands in Select Regions

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Despite Sharp Decline in Demand Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Semiconductors to Remain Major End-Use Sector Over the Analysis Period

Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term

Key Applications for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical Plants

A Review of Key Applications for Mass flow controllers in Oil & Gas Sector

Key Applications in Food & Beverage Industry

Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow controllers Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

