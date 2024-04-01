Mass Flow Controllers Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs

01 Apr, 2024, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Flow Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mass Flow Controllers estimated at US$843.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Coriolis Mass Flow Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$687.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Operational & Technical Benefits to Support Future Growth in the Mass flow controllers Market
- Industry Approvals Vital to Future Expansion of the Market
- Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term
- Robust Opportunities Identified in Pharmaceuticals Sector
- Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instill Market Optimism
- Food & Beverage Industry Remains a Key End-Use Sector
- Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs
- Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow controllers Market
- Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Mass Flow Controllers with New Generation Capabilities
- New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance
- Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid Transfer Applications
- Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality
- Innovations from Select Companies
The report features profiles of 70+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Omega Engineering, Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- MKS Instruments, Inc.
- Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG
- Kobold Messring GmbH
- Axetris AG
- Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.
- Brooks Instrument
- Aircom Pneumatik GmbH
- Oval Corporation
- Malema Engineering Corporation
- Flexible Industriemesstechnik (FLEXIM)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Mass Flow Controllers
- Long-Term Prospects for Mass Flow Controllers Remain Progressive
- While Developing Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Offer Growth Opportunities
- World Mass Flow Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Mass Flow Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Analysis by Product: Coriolis Mass Flow Meter - Major Product Type
- Differential Pressure Flow Meters: Fastest Growing Product Category
- Thermal Mass Flow Meters Remain Critical to Industrial Applications
- Material Type: Stainless Steel, The Primary Material for Mass Flow Controller
- Exotic Alloys Seek Role in Fabrication of Mass Flow Controller
- Mass Flow Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Scenario
- Product Development and Launch Remains Key Strategy for Companies
- Recent Market Activity
- Brands in Select Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
- Despite Sharp Decline in Demand Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Semiconductors to Remain Major End-Use Sector Over the Analysis Period
- Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term
- Key Applications for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical Plants
- A Review of Key Applications for Mass flow controllers in Oil & Gas Sector
- Key Applications in Food & Beverage Industry
- Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs
- Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow controllers Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x38nc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article