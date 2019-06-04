Mass Luminosity Adds Former Virgin Atlantic Airways CEO, Craig S. Kreeger, to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass Luminosity, a Dallas based research, technology and experiential company, announces the addition of Craig S. Kreeger to its board of directors. Mr. Kreeger served as the Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited and Virgin Atlantic Ltd. from 2013 to 2019 as well as having previously held a multitude of positions within American Airlines including: Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Senior Vice President of International, Vice President- Europe and Asia, General Sales Manager and Vice president of Revenue Management. Mr. Kreeger holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California at San Diego and an MBA from the University of California at Los Angeles.

"I've had a long-standing friendship with Angel Munoz and it's my confidence in his vision and abilities that brought me to be a part of Mass Luminosity," states Craig Kreeger.

"We are honored to have Mr. Kreeger join our Board," states Mass Luminosity CEO Angel Munoz, "his wisdom and guidance will be instrumental in the future of our company."

From its launch in 2014, Mass Luminosity has evolved into a research, technology and experiential company integrating brands and people. Its mission is the defragmentation and enhancement of the human experience. The company's current subsidiaries include: GTribe, the leading social media network for technology enthusiast and video gamers (www.theGtribe.com) and the recently acquired agency Wheelhouse Marketing and PR.

