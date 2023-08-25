Mass Notification System Market worth $49.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for mass notification systems will be characterised in the future by the integration of new technologies, personalised communication, predictive capabilities, and a strong focus on compliance, security, and safety. MNS will be essential for guaranteeing efficient communication and quick action in times of emergencies and important events as organisations, communities, and sectors become more digitally networked.

The global Mass Notification System Market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2023 to USD 49.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets. Mass Notification Systems (MNS) simplify broadcasting a message to numerous recipients through diverse channels like phone, SMS, email, and more. Implementing MNS yields substantial advantages for organizations and stakeholders, necessitating meticulous pre-planning.

It enhances emergency communication, guaranteeing swift distribution of crucial alerts and refining safety protocols. Successful MNS setup entails channel selection, customization, and integration with existing systems. The outcome is heightened response efficacy, minimized downtime, and elevated situational awareness for organizations. MNS optimizes communication strategies, ensuring timely information dissemination and improved crisis management.

Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences sector grapples with the challenge of rapid and effective communication during critical situations. To address this, there is a growing adoption of mass notification systems. These systems empower healthcare administrators and professionals to communicate swiftly across distances, aiding timely responses. The system's versatility is crucial, catering to patients, staff, visitors, emergency services, and the community at large. It also supports two-way communication, enhances understanding during incidents, and contributes to business continuity and post-emergency recovery. Adherence to rigorous state and federal regulations is essential due to the system's multifaceted roles. This ensures compliance, security, and alignment with industry standards, emphasizing patient care and operational resilience.

Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Mass Notification System (MNS) services have emerged as a crucial tool for organizations seeking to streamline their communication strategies. These services offer a comprehensive range of features designed to enhance emergency preparedness, crisis response, and day-to-day communication efforts. Leveraging various communication channels such as SMS, email, voice calls, and social media integration, MNS services ensure that critical messages reach targeted recipients promptly. With real-time updates, customization options, and the ability to integrate with existing systems, MNS services provide a versatile solution for delivering important information to employees, stakeholders, and the public. By adhering to data privacy regulations and industry standards, these services offer secure and compliant communication, empowering organizations to navigate emergencies and routine communication with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid surge in the adoption of sophisticated Mass Notification Systems (MNS), driven by the imperative for robust emergency communication and crisis management frameworks. Organizations spanning government bodies, healthcare institutions, educational establishments, and others are increasingly embracing MNS to expedite the dissemination of critical alerts during complex scenarios such as seismic events, industrial incidents, and security breaches. Notably, MNS solutions are meticulously tailored to accommodate the region's rich linguistic and cultural diversity, offering support for multilingual messaging and seamless integration with prevalent communication channels. As the regional business landscape expands and urbanization accelerates, the scalable and agile nature of MNS is proving indispensable in ensuring public safety, curtailing disruption, and elevating overall disaster preparedness.

Top Key Companies in Mass Notification System Market:

Major vendors in the global Mass Notification System Market are Siemens AG (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackberry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), OnSolve (US), AlertMedia (US), Alertus Technologies (US), F24 (Germany), HipLink (US), American Signal Corporation (US), ATI Systems (US), Finalsite (US), Omnilert (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Mircom (Canada), Konexus (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Iluminr (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnigo (US), Ruvna (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), Crises Control (UK), ICEsoft Technologies (Canada), Squadcast (US), Pocketstop (US), Preparis (US), HQE Systems (US), Veoci (US), Text-Em-All (US), and DialMyCalls (US).

Recent Developments:

In July 2023 , Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems.

, Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems. In June 2023 , Everbridge announced that the dual-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago , has deployed the company's public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency.

, Everbridge announced that the dual-island nation of , has deployed the company's public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. In June 2023 , Honeywell announced it has joined with a group of leading manufacturers and third-party central stations to help deliver more detailed contextual information about commercial fire emergencies to first responders.

, Honeywell announced it has joined with a group of leading manufacturers and third-party central stations to help deliver more detailed contextual information about commercial fire emergencies to first responders. In February 2023 , Singlewire Software acquired Visitor Aware to bolsters safety and communication solutions by adding visitor and student management capabilities to its InformaCast software, enhancing emergency preparedness and operational efficiency.

, Singlewire Software acquired Visitor Aware to bolsters safety and communication solutions by adding visitor and student management capabilities to its InformaCast software, enhancing emergency preparedness and operational efficiency. In December 2022 , Motorola Solutions acquired Rave Mobile Safety, to helps organizations and public safety agencies to communicate and collaborate during emergencies.

Mass Notification Systems Market Advantages:

MNS make it possible for businesses to instantly distribute important information to a large number of individuals across a variety of communication channels, ensuring that messages are delivered on time and consistently in emergency or urgent situations.

The relevance and effectiveness of communications can be improved by organisations by targeting certain audiences, customising messages for various contexts, and providing information specific to a given area.

MNS speeds up decision-making and action by automating communication processes to reduce the amount of time needed to alert staff, stakeholders, and the general public.

MNS provide centralised systems to control and launch notifications, improving communication workflows and assuring uniform messaging across numerous departments or locations.

By promoting fast and accurate communication, MNS assists organisations in meeting compliance obligations in sectors subject to laws (such as healthcare, education, and government).

MNS provide information about office closings, remote work instructions, or alternate methods to help keep operations running during disruptions.

Real-time alerts concerning weather conditions, traffic jams, and other occurrences are sent by MNS to municipalities and public areas to improve public safety.

MNS facilitate crisis preparation and response, enabling organisations to evaluate the effectiveness of their communications, test emergency response plans, and make adjustments based on simulations.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Mass Notification System Market by offering (software, hardware, and services), communication, application, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Mass Notification System Market

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Mass Notification System Market

To analyze the impact of the recession on the Mass Notification System Market

