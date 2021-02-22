Mass Notification Systems Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
Feb 22, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Business Continuity and Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MNS market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.
MNS solutions offer the ability to designate different groups so companies can reach the right people with the right message quickly. Organizations can create a group for different shifts so if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can alert people who may have been working the same shift. This helps alert people about potential exposure, without causing panic with those who were not working at the time. This functionality can also extend to creating groups and zones for particular areas. If only one building or floor was exposed, it might only be necessary to alert people who were in the same area.
Moreover, being able to reach people via on-premises and mobile devices with health and safety information and new procedures due to the pandemic, helps minimize confusion and disruptions. Therefore, many organizations are utilizing MNS to share critical information with people in a timely manner. As local regulations change, the versatility of mass notifications can expand beyond simple alerting to help notify about events that impact their wellbeing. In this blog post, we'll outline three practical use cases for mass notification during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Continuity and Management: The fastest-growing segment of the MNS market, by application.
Businesses across the world experience unexpected events that can hamper normal business operations and these events can occur at any given time. Business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises depend on an efficient MNS solution that is implemented on-premises or in the enterprise cloud to help conduct business operations as usual. MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization to report to, in case of any potential crisis and communicate and notify employees and higher management with necessary guidelines that need to be followed to address the crisis. Real-time notifications help businesses to continue their business operations until the disruptions are eliminated. Sending alerts with the help of MNS in the initial stage of any business interruption becomes critical for the business to prevent loss of life and business-critical resources. Various internal departments within enterprises such as IT, facility management, HR teams, payroll teams as well as security teams utilize MNS solutions to broadcast messages to the right recipients at the right time, further helping the business and its management to continue its operations.
Large Enterprises: The largest growing segment of the MNS market.
Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs. These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. In addition to network infrastructure complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes. The combination of the complexity and high risks requires large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and utmost reliable technology. Large enterprises have started adopting cloud-based MNS and services, owing to the scalability and real-time decision-making capabilities it offers to them. The adoption of an MNS enables enterprises to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages and the related costs as well as increases the overall RoI.
APAC: The fastest-growing region in the MNS market.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for MNS solutions and services. Growing economies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the MNS solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mass Notification Systems Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Applications
4.3 Market: by Region
4.4 MNS Market in North America, by Solution and Application
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of MNS
5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Ip-Based Notification Devices
5.2.1.3 High Adoption of MNS Across Hospitals and Medical Facilities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals
5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access to Individual Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical
5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of Cloud-Based MNS
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Addressing a Rise in the Number of Cyberattacks Through Mass Notification Messages
5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures
5.3 Mass Notification Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Use Cases Analysis
5.5.1 Pentagon Force Protection Agency Selects Blackberry's Athoc Crisis Communication Platform to Establish Crisis Communication
5.5.2 Laguna Honda Hospital Uses Singlewire Software's Notification System to Track Patients Whereabouts
5.5.3 Kawasaki Motors Corporation, USA Selects Alertmedia's MNS to Connect Employees During Critical Events
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.6.1 Ai-Based Telecommunications Patents, by Application Field
5.7 Pricing Model Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 5G and Mass Notification Systems
5.9.2 Artificial Intelligence and Mass Notifications Systems
5.9.3 Internet of Things and Mass Notifications Systems
5.10 Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 In-Building Solutions
6.2.2 Wide Area Solutions
6.2.3 Distributed Recipient Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Emergency Response
7.3 Business Continuity and Management
7.4 Public Warnings and Alerting
8 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Mass Notification Market Drivers
9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Education
10.3 Energy and Utilities
10.4 Government
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.6 It and Telecom
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.8 Transportation and Logistics
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share, 2020
12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
12.6.1 Stars
12.6.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.3 Pervasive Companies
12.6.4 Participants
12.7 Strength Product Portfolio (Global)
12.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Global)
12.9 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
12.9.1 Progressive Companies
12.9.2 Responsive Companies
12.9.3 Dynamic Companies
12.9.4 Starting Blocks
12.10 Strength Product Portfolio (Startup/SME)
12.11 Business Strategy Excellence (Startup/SME)
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Motorola Solutions
13.3 IBM
13.4 Blackberry
13.5 Eaton
13.6 Honeywell
13.7 Siemens
13.8 Everbridge
13.9 Google
13.10 Blackboard
13.11 Desktop Alert
13.12 Onsolve
13.13 Singlewire Software
13.14 Xmatters
13.15 Regroup Mass Notification
13.16 Alertus
13.17 Johnson Controls
13.18 Federal Signal Corporation
13.19 Rave Mobile Safety
13.20 Alertfind
13.21 Ati Systems
13.22 Crisisgo
13.23 Omnilert
13.24 Catalyst Technologies
13.25 Omnigo
13.26 Klaxon
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025
14.2.1 Market Definition
14.2.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Component
14.2.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2014-2025
14.2.2.2 Solution
14.2.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Solution, 2014-2025
14.2.2.4 Service
14.2.2.5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service, 2014-2025
14.2.2.6 Communication System
14.2.2.7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Communication System, 2014-2025
14.2.3 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Simulation
14.2.4 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Vertical
14.2.4.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-2025
14.2.5 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Region
15 Appendix
15.1 Industry Experts
15.2 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sm7vq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article