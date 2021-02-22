Mass Notification Systems Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Business Continuity and Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MNS market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period.



MNS solutions offer the ability to designate different groups so companies can reach the right people with the right message quickly. Organizations can create a group for different shifts so if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can alert people who may have been working the same shift. This helps alert people about potential exposure, without causing panic with those who were not working at the time. This functionality can also extend to creating groups and zones for particular areas. If only one building or floor was exposed, it might only be necessary to alert people who were in the same area.

Moreover, being able to reach people via on-premises and mobile devices with health and safety information and new procedures due to the pandemic, helps minimize confusion and disruptions. Therefore, many organizations are utilizing MNS to share critical information with people in a timely manner. As local regulations change, the versatility of mass notifications can expand beyond simple alerting to help notify about events that impact their wellbeing. In this blog post, we'll outline three practical use cases for mass notification during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Continuity and Management: The fastest-growing segment of the MNS market, by application.

Businesses across the world experience unexpected events that can hamper normal business operations and these events can occur at any given time. Business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises depend on an efficient MNS solution that is implemented on-premises or in the enterprise cloud to help conduct business operations as usual. MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization to report to, in case of any potential crisis and communicate and notify employees and higher management with necessary guidelines that need to be followed to address the crisis. Real-time notifications help businesses to continue their business operations until the disruptions are eliminated. Sending alerts with the help of MNS in the initial stage of any business interruption becomes critical for the business to prevent loss of life and business-critical resources. Various internal departments within enterprises such as IT, facility management, HR teams, payroll teams as well as security teams utilize MNS solutions to broadcast messages to the right recipients at the right time, further helping the business and its management to continue its operations.

Large Enterprises: The largest growing segment of the MNS market.

Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs. These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. In addition to network infrastructure complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes. The combination of the complexity and high risks requires large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and utmost reliable technology. Large enterprises have started adopting cloud-based MNS and services, owing to the scalability and real-time decision-making capabilities it offers to them. The adoption of an MNS enables enterprises to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages and the related costs as well as increases the overall RoI.

APAC: The fastest-growing region in the MNS market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for MNS solutions and services. Growing economies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the MNS solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mass Notification Systems Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market: by Region

4.4 MNS Market in North America, by Solution and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of MNS

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Ip-Based Notification Devices

5.2.1.3 High Adoption of MNS Across Hospitals and Medical Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals

5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access to Individual Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of Cloud-Based MNS

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Addressing a Rise in the Number of Cyberattacks Through Mass Notification Messages

5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures

5.3 Mass Notification Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Use Cases Analysis

5.5.1 Pentagon Force Protection Agency Selects Blackberry's Athoc Crisis Communication Platform to Establish Crisis Communication

5.5.2 Laguna Honda Hospital Uses Singlewire Software's Notification System to Track Patients Whereabouts

5.5.3 Kawasaki Motors Corporation, USA Selects Alertmedia's MNS to Connect Employees During Critical Events

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Ai-Based Telecommunications Patents, by Application Field

5.7 Pricing Model Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 5G and Mass Notification Systems

5.9.2 Artificial Intelligence and Mass Notifications Systems

5.9.3 Internet of Things and Mass Notifications Systems

5.10 Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 In-Building Solutions

6.2.2 Wide Area Solutions

6.2.3 Distributed Recipient Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Emergency Response

7.3 Business Continuity and Management

7.4 Public Warnings and Alerting



8 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Mass Notification Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Education

10.3 Energy and Utilities

10.4 Government

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 It and Telecom

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.9 Other Verticals



11 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share, 2020

12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Companies

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Strength Product Portfolio (Global)

12.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Global)

12.9 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.9.1 Progressive Companies

12.9.2 Responsive Companies

12.9.3 Dynamic Companies

12.9.4 Starting Blocks

12.10 Strength Product Portfolio (Startup/SME)

12.11 Business Strategy Excellence (Startup/SME)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Motorola Solutions

13.3 IBM

13.4 Blackberry

13.5 Eaton

13.6 Honeywell

13.7 Siemens

13.8 Everbridge

13.9 Google

13.10 Blackboard

13.11 Desktop Alert

13.12 Onsolve

13.13 Singlewire Software

13.14 Xmatters

13.15 Regroup Mass Notification

13.16 Alertus

13.17 Johnson Controls

13.18 Federal Signal Corporation

13.19 Rave Mobile Safety

13.20 Alertfind

13.21 Ati Systems

13.22 Crisisgo

13.23 Omnilert

13.24 Catalyst Technologies

13.25 Omnigo

13.26 Klaxon



14 Adjacent and Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025

14.2.1 Market Definition

14.2.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Component

14.2.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2014-2025

14.2.2.2 Solution

14.2.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Solution, 2014-2025

14.2.2.4 Service

14.2.2.5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service, 2014-2025

14.2.2.6 Communication System

14.2.2.7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Communication System, 2014-2025

14.2.3 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Simulation

14.2.4 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Vertical

14.2.4.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-2025

14.2.5 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Region



15 Appendix

15.1 Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sm7vq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

