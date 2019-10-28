Mass Notification Systems Market to Reach a Market Size of $18.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Mass Notification Systems Market, published by KBV research, The Global Mass Notification Systems Market size is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The hardware segment has been projected to record a high market share over the forecast period as compared to the software and services segment. The hardware segment covers several electronic components used for conveying the messages through exchanging information by visuals, speech, or signals. The extensive deployment of the MNS hardware has succeeded in the easy delivery of alerts via clear and concise voice communication. The hardware segment of mass notification solutions consists of displays, speaker's strobe lights, and controllers. These systems are most frequently used in defense and vertical automotive, army, government and public security. The Software & Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Mass Notification Systems Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during (2019 - 2025). During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR. With over 70 percent of the world's natural disasters occurring in this region, APAC is most susceptible to natural disasters. In addition, researchers anticipated that APAC's disaster intensity and incidence would rise over the years to come. Accordingly, the share of the Mass Notification Systems Market in APAC is growing as public safety awareness and these systems are growing.

The on-premise segment is expected to maintain a greater market share than the cloud segment during the forecast period. Solutions for mass notification in industrial avenues and manufacturing plants are generally implemented on-site. The deployment mode is usually used to alert individual staff, update contact information and secure private data and devices on the network, such as pcs, laptops and smartphones.

The Education market dominated the Global Mass Notification Systems Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.4 % during the forecast period. Mass notification solutions have been used in academic organizations for a long time to make the campus more stable. These systems guarantee the safety and security of learners and teachers, enhance building efficiency and convenience, streamline institutional operations, decrease operational costs and boost long-term economic stability. Additionally, The Transportation and Logistics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.1% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Motorola Solutions, Inc., BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry AtHoc), Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, Everbridge, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., OnSolve LLC and Singlewire Software LLC.

Global Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Solution Type

In-Building Solutions

Wide-Area Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By End User

Education

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Commercial and Industrial

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry AtHoc)

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Everbridge, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

OnSolve LLC

Singlewire Software LLC

