MASS RALLIES AROUND THE WORLD IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINE'S INVITATION TO NATO

International Center For Ukrainian Victory (ICUV)

11 Jul, 2023

The rallies were coordinated by ICUV, Communities Army of Ukraine, Klych

WARSAW, Poland, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7-11 July, 39 mass demonstrations in 26 countries took place in support of Ukraine's invitation to become NATO's 33rd member. Rallies were held in Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, USA, UK.

The rallies were timed to coincide with the NATO summit, which is taking place in Vilnius (Lithuania) on these days. The participants had Ukrainian flags, T-shirts with the sign #UkraineNATO33rd, and banners "Ukraine is welcomed in NATO".

The largest number of activities took place in Vilnius. The city's mayor announced a campaign to raising 33,000 Ukrainian flags in front of the NATO Summit, and all over the Lithuanian capital. Also, a mass rally was held there in support of Ukraine's accession to NATO. On July 11, the city greeted the participants of the16-day Bakhmut-Vilnius marathon and a big concert organized by Blue/Yellow. In addition, thanks to assistance of Ukraine's Embassy in Lithuania, all advertising monitors and public transport in Vilnius during the summit broadcast thematic graphics designed by artist Andriy Yermolenko – the NATO logo, stylized as the Ukrainian trident.

Demonstrations also took place in Brussels, Canada, Zagreb, Brno, Copenhagen, Tallinn, Helsinki, Paris, Augsburg, Berlin, Kassel, Munich, Nurnberg, Stuttgart, Budapest, Dublin, Milan, Rome, Riga, Vilnius, Chișinau, Oslo, Gdynia, Warsaw, Krakow, Lisbon, Bucharest, Bratislava, Ljubljana, Barcelona, Stockholm, Geneva, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin. In total, 33 cities in 26 countries have joined.

Besides the rallies, Dublin, Barcelona and Philadelphia hosted a charity race where participants ran 3.3 km to support the initiative #UkraineNATO33rd.

"Inviting Ukraine into NATO is the only way to end — and not expand — the war, bring sustainable peace back to Europe. To end Russia's imperialist ambitions and make sure this conflict isn't repeated once Russia rearms and trains its new troops. Ukraine is a democracy with the largest combat-experienced army in Europe. So only together we will be stronger and will defeat the aggressor and establish sustainable peace!" — said Vilnius rally co-organizer Vlada Dumenko.

Participants believe that NATO membership is the only security guarantee, Ukraine can trust.

"Ukraine deserves NATO's security guarantee in the future so that the terrorist genocidal Russian Federation will never do this again, which will allow foreign investment ASAP to rebuild Ukraine's economy and increase the percentage of refugees that return to their homeland to preserve Ukrainian Culture and population." — rally participant Craig Gresbrink, San Diego.

Ukraine applied to join NATO under an accelerated procedure in September 2022. To become a member, Ukraine has to go through several stages: invitation, approval, fulfilment of requirements and reform of the armed forces in accordance with NATO standards, approval, and ratification by all 32 NATO allies' parliaments, and then accession itself.

