Mass Spectrometer System Offers Solution for Small Molecule Identification and Characterization

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometry system combines quadrupole, Orbitrap and linear ion trap mass analyzer technology, novel automated data acquisition strategies, and powerful structural analysis software to significantly improve small molecule compound identification. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new system during the 66th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, held June 3-7, in the Sapphire Ballroom ABEF at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego.

"Interpreting an unknown compound's mass spectra continues to be a considerable challenge and a bottleneck to progress in many important fields of study," said Evett Kruka, vice president and general manager, life sciences mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "With the launch of the Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometry system, and its associated data acquisition and analysis software tools, customers now have access to a complete, intelligent and automated solution that can accelerate and transform small molecule identification and characterization."

"The Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid mass spectrometer delivers complementary information with multiple dissociation techniques and robust MSn data required to deduce structural information and increase confidence in metabolite annotation," said Warwick Dunn, PhD, professor, Analytical and Clinical Metabolomics at the Phenome Centre Birmingham, School of Biosciences and Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research, University of Birmingham, UK. "With AcquireX built-in intelligent data acquisition, we now collect more informative data and, not just more data, we can maximize metabolome coverage and increase confidence in the identification on unknowns applying intelligent-DDA approaches."

Designed as a complete solution from data acquisition to data analysis, the Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometry system offers the following benefits:

Proven and trusted Tribrid architecture combined with fit-for-purpose user interface designed to efficiently acquire high-quality data using ready-to-use experimental parameters

combined with fit-for-purpose user interface designed to efficiently acquire high-quality data using ready-to-use experimental parameters AcquireX , a fully automated acquisition workflow allowing for comprehensive sample interrogation capturing critical data

, a fully automated acquisition workflow allowing for comprehensive sample interrogation capturing critical data MS n library-generating tool allows users to create their own spectral library for subsequent data analysis

library-generating tool allows users to create their own spectral library for subsequent data analysis m/z Logic, an automated MSn data processing routine designed for improved coverage with increased confidence

The seamless combination of the Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer with software acquisition and analysis solutions, including Thermo Scientific Mass Frontier 8.0 spectral interpretation software and Thermo Scientific Compound Discover 3.0, facilitates the characterization of small molecules, the elucidation of their structures, the identification of metabolites and the detection of extractables/leachables by users with a range of experience and expertise.

For more information on the Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/OrbitrapID-X.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

