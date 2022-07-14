Mass Spectrometry Market Size to Grow by USD 2.17 bn with Contribution of 36% from North America | Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Mass Spectrometry Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.16%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global mass spectrometry market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the mass spectrometry market during the forecast period. The increase in the use of hyphenated technology is notably driving the mass spectrometry market growth. In addition, the rising focus on drug discovery and development is another major factor supporting the mass spectrometry market share growth. However, the lack of imaging capability is a major threat to the mass spectrometry market growth.
- The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The mass spectrometry market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Revenue-generating segment highlights
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries: This segment emerged as the largest mass spectrometry market share in 2019. The segment will continue to retain its market position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the significant investments made by governments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
- Chemical And Petrochemical Industries
- Others
Regional Opportunity Analysis
- Geography
- North America: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for mass spectrometry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and South American regions. The increased focus on drug discovery and development in several pharmaceutical companies will facilitate the mass spectrometry market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mass spectrometry market report covers the following areas:
- Mass Spectrometry Market Size
- Mass Spectrometry Market Trends
- Mass Spectrometry Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mass spectrometry market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mass spectrometry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mass spectrometry market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mass spectrometry market, vendors
|
Mass Spectrometry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 2.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.10
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Life sciences tools and services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Chemical and petrochemical industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Chemical and petrochemical industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Chemical and petrochemical industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 48: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 AMETEK Inc.
- Exhibit 50: AMETEK Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: AMETEK Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bruker Corp.
- Exhibit 53: Bruker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bruker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Bruker Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 56: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Danaher Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 61: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. – Key News
- Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 JEOL Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: JEOL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: JEOL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: JEOL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: JEOL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 72: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 75: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Shimadzu Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Shimadzu Corp. – Key News
- Exhibit 80: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Exhibit 82: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key News
- Exhibit 85: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
