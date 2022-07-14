Mass Spectrometry Market Size to Grow by USD 2.17 bn with Contribution of 36% from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Mass Spectrometry Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.16%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global mass spectrometry market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the mass spectrometry market during the forecast period. The increase in the use of hyphenated technology is notably driving the mass spectrometry market growth. In addition, the rising focus on drug discovery and development is another major factor supporting the mass spectrometry market share growth. However, the lack of imaging capability is a major threat to the mass spectrometry market growth.